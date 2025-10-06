"None of those guys did a good job": JJ Redick leaks Lakers' defensive scheme after Deandre Ayton and $3,449,323 big botch execution

Lakers coach JJ Redick gave critical insight into the team's defensive plans after pointing out how Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes botched the scheme. Redick said that in reference to Friday's preseason opener between LA and the Suns. The Lakers lost that game 103-81. They were outplayed by Phoenix's starting, bench and two-way units.Ayton finished with one point, eight rebounds and two blocks. He only took two attempts. His focus on the night was playing defense, but the former No. 1 pick only impacted the game in brief stretches. Meanwhile, Hayes, who returned on a $3,449,323 deal, also had some highlights, but Redick wants to see improvements.Here's what the second-year Lakers coach said on Sunday about Ayton and Hayes' performance:&quot;Him [Deandre] and Jaxson had some really good plays on the rim. Not just blocking shots, but with their verticality, just high impact. Christian [Koloko] when he came, in he did the same. ... &quot;I don't think there's a team that has three centers that are as mobile and as athletic as those three guys. They should be up to touch. And none of those guys did a good job of that the other night in our drop coverage.&quot;Redick praised Ayton for a few plays, including one where he broke up a lob. However, he wasn't happy with his new starting center for sitting in the paint.&quot;That's not our defense,&quot; Redick added.JJ Redick's comments seemed definitive that the Lakers will lean on drop coverage with the centers on the floor as opposed to shifting and switching like last year with no centers.However, he still wants his centers to be &quot;up to the touch,&quot; meaning, he wants them to play at the level of the screen and not sit deep in the paint. Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko have better mobility than most bigs because of leaner frames and elite athleticism, which Redick wants them to use.They can cover the ground better to break up lobs or block shots from behind if they play at the screener's level.Lakers coach JJ Redick's eye-test suggests Deandre Ayton and bigs played more up vs Warriors Lakers coach JJ Redick's eye-test suggested that Deandre Ayton and the other centers played more up in their second preseason game on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. &quot;It wasn't as obvious, at least live, that they weren't up, obviously, the film will tell the truth.&quot;(5:11 onwards)The Lakers did compete better and play as expected, but it was a mixed bag, especially at the end of the second quarter and the start of the first half, which swayed the game in the Warriors' favor.As for their pick-and-roll defense and other actions, Deandre Ayton, in particular, played on the perimeter. The Warriors didn't rely on the pick-and-rolls as they started with a small lineup. With Al Horford in the game, they took a five-out approach and off-ball screens.