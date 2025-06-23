"Nooo it wasn't supposed to end like this" - NBA fans devastated as Tyrese Haliburton's apparent Achilles injury cloud Pacers' title hopes

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers suffered an apparent right Achilles injury in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder. NBA fans were devastated after Haliburton went down in the first quarter of the final game of the season.

Haliburton had a hot start to the contest, scoring nine points and making three 3-point shots. He was about to drive to the basket when his right leg gave out, and he lost control of the ball. He knew what had happened and immediately began tapping the floor.

The Pacers superstar was so emotional as the fans inside the Paycom Center kept quiet as the team's medical personnel tended to him. His teammates surrounded him before he got carried back to the locker room in tears. There's no official diagnosis yet, with Indiana calling it a lower right leg injury.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans reacted to the apparent serious injury on social media, with some unable to believe that it happened. Game 7 was supposed to be a fun, exciting and competitive contest, but Tyrese Haliburton's injury has cast a doubt on the Indiana Pacers' chances of winning.

Here are some of the reactions.

DubiousNFTLover @DubiousNFTLover LINK Nooo it wasn't supposed to end like this

iO's World 🌎 #D4 @DamHesFresh LINK It’s over for Indiana now 💯

CloneOnDaThrone @CloneOnDaThrone LINK I’m throwing up ugly crying rn

VFAM @vfam_meta LINK This is the kind of injury that makes you sick to your stomach 💔

Aryeh @AryehRE LINK He said he felt it pop, but hopefully he’s wrong. That stinks to see, hope he gets better fast. NBA is significantly better when Hali is out there

Eh, what’s up Doc @rabbitSZN2 LINK Well…that’s not what anyone wanted to happen tonight. Prayers up for Tyrese Haliburton 🙏🏻

Tyrese Haliburton was having a fantastic start to the game when it happened. The Indiana Pacers confirmed the lower right leg injury, but it hasn't been called a right Achilles tear yet. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game and is likely scheduled to undergo testing to diagnose an official injury.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated at the end of Game 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More