"Nooo it wasn't supposed to end like this" - NBA fans devastated as Tyrese Haliburton's apparent Achilles injury cloud Pacers' title hopes

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers suffered an apparent right Achilles injury in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder. NBA fans were devastated after Haliburton went down in the first quarter of the final game of the season.
Haliburton had a hot start to the contest, scoring nine points and making three 3-point shots. He was about to drive to the basket when his right leg gave out, and he lost control of the ball. He knew what had happened and immediately began tapping the floor.
The Pacers superstar was so emotional as the fans inside the Paycom Center kept quiet as the team's medical personnel tended to him. His teammates surrounded him before he got carried back to the locker room in tears. There's no official diagnosis yet, with Indiana calling it a lower right leg injury.
NBA fans reacted to the apparent serious injury on social media, with some unable to believe that it happened. Game 7 was supposed to be a fun, exciting and competitive contest, but Tyrese Haliburton's injury has cast a doubt on the Indiana Pacers' chances of winning.
Tyrese Haliburton was having a fantastic start to the game when it happened. The Indiana Pacers confirmed the lower right leg injury, but it hasn't been called a right Achilles tear yet. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game and is likely scheduled to undergo testing to diagnose an official injury.
Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated at the end of Game 7.
