"Nooooo way KAT pulled her" - Fans in awe after Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods dazzles in sophisticated red ensemble

Fans were captivated by model and fashion designer Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who stunned in a red dress she posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Woods showcased her figure in a stylish see-through red dress.

Fans on Instagram were impressed by her look, with one expressing disbelief that Towns is her boyfriend.

“Nooooo way KAT pulled her,” commented user hoopermarquis.

Jordyn Woods' sophisticated getup wows fans

User viviansdaughter_ added:“Jordan looks just hit diff. It’s classy yet provocative. Jordy plays for keeps.”

Fashion designer Sandra Vainqueur also chimed in, commenting:

“Acting badddd🔥❤️”

Here are more reactions to Jordyn Woods’ Instagram post:

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods made their relationship public in September 2020. Towns had described 2020 as the hardest year of his life in a YouTube video, having lost his mother to COVID-19 and facing the challenges of the pandemic.

Since they began dating, the Minnesota Timberwolves big man has struggled emotionally with the death of his mother due to COVID-19, but he found support in Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn Woods says her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns has a strong foundation

In an interview with PEOPLE, Woods said the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her and Towns to strengthen their bond.

“We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don't really get to know each other and they go into this relationship,” she said.

Woods said the ups and downs they have experienced together strengthened their relationship.

“We've been through a lot together,” Woods said. “We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”

In a YouTube video, Towns described 2020 as the toughest year of his life, losing his mother to COVID-19 and dealing with the pandemic.

Both his parents tested positive for the virus, but his father recovered, while his mother's condition deteriorated, leading to her being placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

Towns had to make the difficult decision to withdraw life support when his mother suffered a stroke and doctors couldn’t save her.

Throughout the year, Karl-Anthony Towns lost seven more relatives to the virus.

In a 2021 episode of "Peace Of Mind With Taraji," Towns expressed his gratitude for Woods entering his life, believing his mother played a role in bringing them together.

“A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman to take that spot,” Towns said.

“I feel like in a way, when my mom passed, she was like, ‘I'm not going to leave you alone. I'm going to make sure you know who you're supposed to be with.’”