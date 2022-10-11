"Nope, but guess what? I don’t care" – James Harden is unruffled with 76ers overlooking his selfless act of underpaid signing, says he is committed to winning with the team

James Harden is only focused on winning this season. Harden was united with MVP contender Joel Embiid after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers midway through last season. With Embiid's interior dominance and Harden's playmaking abilities combined with his elite-level scoring, the dynamic duo seems poised for greatness. Harden can't help but feel like his sacrifice has gone under the radar.

After all, had he not re-signed with the 76ers for less money, the team wouldn't have the cap space to sign PJ Tucker. He admitted he doesn't get the credit he is due for taking a pay cut. However, Harden isn't sweating the situation. He's simply focused on winning.

"Nope, but guess what? I don't care" Harden said via Joe Vardon

This offseason, Harden made headlines when he restructured his contract so that the team could afford to sign more free agents. The team took the opportunity to sign former NBA champion PJ Tucker.

Harden and the 76ers will need all the help they can get to make it deep into the playoffs in a stacked Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks are becoming increasingly competitive. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are poised for big years.

James Harden & Joel Embiid - how will their play styles mesh?

Joel Embiid and James Harden - Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

After Harden was traded to the 76ers midway through last season, fans saw how the two complemented each other. James Harden is, without question, one of the best scorers in the league. However, the team needs him to facilitate. While it may not be the part of his game that Harden is known for, he's one of the best passers in the league.

As Oklahoma City Thunder fans may remember, former coach Scott Brooks used to play Harden at the point guard spot in the 3rd quarter. The experience helped Harden develop his playmaking, which took another big leap when he joined the Houston Rockets in 2012. In 2016-17, James Harden recorded a career-high 11.2 assists per game.

Since then, Harden has continued to prove himself as one of the league's best passers. Last season, 'The Beard' averaged over 10 assists per game for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. His 10.3 assists per game were the second-highest in the league behind Chris Paul. 76ers fans have plenty to be optimistic about this season.

Fans anxiously await how things go with an entire season of Harden and Embiid playing together.

