"Normally, I don’t like to pat myself on the back but tonight, I will" - Russell Westbrook reacts after he breaks NBA record for most career triple-doubles

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook claimed a career triple-double record from Oscar Robertson on Monday.

The 32-year-old accomplished the feat during the Washington Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

With 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, the 13-year veteran grabbed his 10th rebound to surpass Oscar Robertson’s record that had stood unchallenged for decades. He finished the game with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists.

Now the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 182 for his career, Westbrook took the time to appreciate his own accomplishment during his postgame interview. He said:

“Normally, I don’t like to pat myself on the back but tonight, I will just because I’m so grateful for the ones before me… Special thanks to my family. I’m so blessed and thankful to the Man Above for allowing me to go out and do what I do.”

Russell Westbrook speaking postgame about breaking the NBA Triple Double with 182 #NBA (🎥 @theseurbantimes @TUTbreakingnews) pic.twitter.com/SYp29CQ1es — Terrell Thomas (@Eldorado2452) May 11, 2021

This was Westbrook's 36th triple-double of the season, and the Wizards still have three games left. There’s a chance that he could add to that total before the season ends.

The rebound that gave Russell Westbrook his record-breaking 182nd triple-double 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8GOr9vOZSx — ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2021

When asked about the possibility of someone breaking his record in the future, Russell Westbrook said:

"I guess we'll see in another 50 years or so. I don't know."

Oscar Robertson, all-time greats and family congratulate Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #4 reacts during the game against the Atlanta Hawks

After Russell Westbrook recorded the 182nd triple-double of his career to move ahead of Oscar Robertson, the league released a video that included congratulatory remarks from the NBA family.

Among those who appreciated Westbrook was the man he had just surpassed to achieve the record, the Big O.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also congratulated the nine-time All-Star on his historic feat.

NBA stars who are triple-double greats are also featured in the video, including LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and LeBron James. Westbrook’s family was also included in the video.

