Norman Powell shares the floor with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook at all times. Perhaps in most circumstances, four All-Star players who thrive as scorers and playmakers would fight over the ball. But that is far from true for this group.

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-14) are ranked fourth in the Western Conference partly because all four players have embraced reduced roles for the sake of teamwork and efficiency. The Clippers also have head coach Tyronn Lue, who has become one of the league’s best tacticians both for how he handles his players and playbook.

“Managing four superstars is always tough for any coach on a daily basis,” Powell told Sportskeeda. “But I think he has a good relationship with them all where he’s able to talk to them day in and day out to see what they need and what the team needs from them.”

Norman Powell interview (Exclusive)

Norman Powell spoke to Sportskeeda about Leonard and George playing nearly injury-free, why Westbrook and Harden are good teammates and how his time with the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 title-winning squad has helped him thrive as a secondary scorer.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been condensed and edited.

How do you assess the first half of the season?

Norman Powell:

“We’re in a great spot with how we started with the trade, how we’ve developed and how we’ve kept playing. There are still areas for us to grow., We still haven’t reached our best form as a team. I think that’s the most exciting part about where we’re at right now.”

What does that look like?

Norman Powell:

“Just really being locked in and being dynamic on both sides, offensively and defensively, and being tied in all aspects of the game. I think that’s the level we can get to with the talent that we have and experience. We just need a little bit more focus, especially defensively with what we’re doing with switching defenses after different timeouts and different matchups that we see. I think really upping up our transition defense will take our defense to another level. That would be very hard for teams because they’ll have to try to play faster. They don’t want to see us in the halfcourt. So if we shore up our transition defense and limit those points in transition and make them play against us in the halfcourt, I think we can take our team to another level.”

Even with the star talent and experience, has there been anything that has exceeded your expectations with the fit working so well?

Norman Powell:

“That’s a great question. I haven’t thought about it. I don’t think so. Being a player and on a team with a lot of talent, I think it’s just how fast we were able to figure it out. We lost six games. After that, we went on a huge run and won nine out of 11 games. I think there was a nine-game winning streak that we went on (Dec. 2 – Dec. 20, 2023). With just how quickly we were able to figure it out, that’s a testament to the players we have and the coaching staff we have. We were able to stick with it and find out what works best for the team.”

What do you think were the turning points that helped you all figure that out after that slow start?

Norman Powell:

“Really just holding onto the rope and looking internally on what we can do better. Balancing out the star power was really important as well.”

What did Ty Lue do to manage the group?

Norman Powell:

"Reading the game, trying to see what the team needs and the game needs, making good in-game decisions as the game flows. Managing four superstars is always tough for any coach on a daily basis. But I think he has a good relationship with them all where he’s able to talk to them day in and day out to see what they need and what the team needs from them. They respond very well to them when they have conversations from what I’ve seen.”

Why do you think Ty can push those buttons so well?

Norman Powell:

“I just think the respect that he has as a player that has been in the league and being around the game for a very long time. That’s where it comes from – being able to manage everybody. Everybody knows his body of work, his mentality and his approach to the game. I think the biggest thing is the respect that he has from the players with having gone through the grind.”

What has Ty done with handling the rest of the rotation players, including yourself?

Norman Powell:

“I think everybody is huddled around and knows we’re built around those four guys. Every single game is going to be different. The rotations are going to be different. We’ve just got to stay ready, be locked in and continue to pull in the same direction. There’s a lot of sacrifice from the other guys down the line, and it’s for the team. I think everybody wants to win. That’s the most important thing.”

Kawhi Leonard is obviously healthier. But how does his play this season compare to other years?

Norman Powell:

“That’s been Kawhi. This is what he does. He’s efficient. He’s tactical in his approach. And he plays the game the right way. That’s how he’s managed things his whole career. So it’s no surprise that he’s playing so well.”

How does his game at least compare to what he did during the Raptors’ [20190] title team when you were also there?

Norman Powell:

“I think he’s shooting more 3s. But in terms of his play, his game travels with how he played in Toronto, how he’s playing here and how he’s played in other seasons. But injuries made people question his ability to be at that championship level that he was playing at in the playoffs. We’ve been seeing sparks of that. But he’s a guy that just cares about winning, so he’s not worried about going out there and getting 30 [points] and 10 [rebounds] like everybody wants him to. He’s cool with 22 [points], eight [rebounds] and six [assists] as long as we win. His game always rises to the occasion. That’s the biggest thing.”

Just like Kawhi, Paul George is healthy this season. But how does his game compare to other seasons with how he’s adapted his role with James and Russ?

Norman Powell:

“It’s just his versatility. That’s the biggest thing that all of these guys are showing. You can put four guys on a team and they can still make it work and you can still get their best punch. We’re so dynamic that it doesn’t matter who you double team. We got another star guy or another high-level player that can make plays. I think that’s what he’s doing. They’re all really making the game easier for themselves, and you’re able to see that. We’re taking advantage of what the game is giving us. We’re not fighting against it. We’re being selfless and playing for one another and playing the game the right way.”

Have James Harden and Russell Westbrook shattered any preconceptions about how they would fit in with teammates and adapt to roles?

Norman Powell:

“Yeah, they’re down to earth despite what media says and puts out about the both of them. When you’re with them every single day, you actually get to see who they are and what their character is. They are high character and high personality people. You want to be around them. That’s the best thing about them. You see from afar how big they are to fans, to the media and to the world. But seeing them be down to Earth and being able to have a regular conversation with them is the most important thing. They’re regular people.”

After facing off against James as an opponent, what things have you appreciated more from him as a teammate?

Norman Powell:

“He brings everybody up. He has a great attitude and he works a lot before practice and after practice. He brings the young guys with him and works on things post-practice. So it’s just about being around him. I like his personality and he’s very funny. You see that side of him instead of just basketball when we’re on the plane or when we’re on the road and seeing him joke around and laugh with everybody. I think that’s always good to see, especially in a leader and player like him.”

What are some fun examples?

Norman Powell:

“There’s nothing funny like ‘Kevin Hart’ funny. But it’s just how he is on the day-to-day with him and Bones [Hyland] and him and [Brandon] Boston. They have a lot of funny jokes and funny mannerisms. They are super funny.”

Similar question dating back to when you all got Russ midway last season. What do you appreciate about him more after playing with him?

Norman Powell:

“The biggest thing is being around him and seeing how much he cares about you as a person. It’s more than just basketball. I got that appreciation being at UCLA and seeing him come up there. But being with him every single day and being able to talk to him, he brings you back to baseline if you’re feeling down a little bit. He has an upbeat personality, and it’s contagious. No matter what is going on, he seems to find the positivity in it no matter what. Whether it’s him being down or somebody else, he’s able to bring it up. It’s not something that harms the locker room. He has everybody’s best interests at heart. That’s the best thing about him.”

How does this dynamic all compare to the Raptors’ championship team?

Norman Powell:

“I feel like everybody tries to compare that championship team to other teams I’ve been on. Talent-wise, yeah. But I think the dynamic and how we play in our approach is totally different. The guys we have on the team are different. Here, we have four Hall-of-Famers (Leonard, George, Harden, Westbrook). Hopefully some of them [in Toronto] become Hall-of-Famers. We had two, I would say, maybe three with Serge [Ibaka]. Serge has a chance to make it. At this time, you got four guys that are still playing at that level and being really productive. The dynamic and approach with the coaching style is totally different with Nick Nurse. But we do have a team that is built to win a championship. That’s the comparison.”

Ty credited you and the four All-Stars for knowing how to make life easier for both parties and making the necessary sacrifices to make that work. How do you view your role in that?

Norman Powell:

“The biggest thing for me is I’ve always tried to find my way with the role that the team wants. I have high expectations for myself. I put the work in for that. But that all goes out the window when your role changes and things like that when the things they’re asking from you. So I go out there and try to play the game to the best of my ability and with they’re asking me. I make plays and reads that are going to help the team win. No matter if I’m making shots or am the focal point of the night or not, the game can be won in so many different ways and how to impact the game. That’s what I try to do.”

To your point earlier, Toronto is a different team. But with your experience, in what ways has that experience of being on that 2019 title team helped with adapting to this group?

Norman Powell:

“Just mentally with going through a lot of things and ups and downs. My early years in Toronto and winning a championship, I have that experience and mindset that the last play doesn’t matter. What matters is the next play. Even if you miss a couple of shots, it’s about having the confidence, maturity and ability to wipe that out and focus on the next one. The next shot has a chance of going in, so no need to harp on the things that happened. The maturity to stick with it through the tough times is what has really helped me with what I bring to this team. A lot of guys are going through a lot of different things, and I feel like I’ve experienced it. So I can give them some words of advice on how to approach it and prepare to stay ready for the opportunity.”

What’s your outlook on what this will mean in the playoffs?

Norman Powell:

“[Ty’s] been there and won one. That’s where it helps – the experience. A lot of the guys that are playing right now – there are three have had a championship. That’s PJ, me and Kawhi. We know what it takes to get there. We’ve been there, and we know what it takes to win. So does he along with B Shaw (Brian Shaw). They both have that experience. I think it helps the team be prepared on what we need to do and how we need to play.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!