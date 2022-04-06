“North Carolina and Hubert Davis will always be in the conversation, but right now Bill Self has separated himself” - Seth Greenberg believes Bill Self can succeed Coach K as the face of college basketball

It was an impressive night for the Kansas Jayhawks and head coach Bill Self. After coming into the national championship game as favorites, the Jayhawks found themselves in an unfamiliar situation heading into halftime.

Kansas trailed North Carolina by 15 points heading into the break and it looked as if their chances of securring a national championship were quickly slipping away. That was until the Jayhawks took the floor in the second half.

After trailing 40-25 at halftime, the Jayhawks went on to outscore the Tar Heels by a score of 47-29 in the second half alone. The historic comeback was completed when North Carolina guard Caleb Love missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds.

The Jayhawks won the title with a final score of 72-69. It was an impressive comeback for the Jayhawks and it gave Kansas' head coach his second national championship.

Speaking today on ESPN's "Get Up," college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg said that Bill Self is one of the top coaches in college basketball after the departure of Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Greenberg went on to say that North Carolina coach Hubert Davis will become a rising star in the NCAA, but Self has now become one of the top coaches.

“North Carolina and Hubert Davis will always be in the conversation, but right now Bill Self has separated himself”

Bill Self and Kansas have historic comeback to win national championship

The Kansas Jayhawks after their national championship victory over North Carolina

It's not often that one of the top teams in the NCAA tournament finds itself in a 15-point deficit against an underdog at halftime of the national championship. After struggling to get their offense rolling against North Carolina's physical defense, Kansas quickly found their groove in the second half and never took their feet off the pedal. The Jayhawks came out motivated and allowed a number of defensive stops to create offense as they chipped away at the Tar Heels' previous lead.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Bill Self's father passed away a few months ago.



His life motto: "Don't worry about the mules, just load the wagon."



No mantra better encapsulates Kansas' mindset during the second half. Bill Self's father passed away a few months ago.His life motto: "Don't worry about the mules, just load the wagon."No mantra better encapsulates Kansas' mindset during the second half.

Kansas head coach Bill Self secured the second national championship of his coaching career. While it wasn't the performance that Self was probably hoping for from the Jayhawks in the first half, his experienced team took on the challenge and fought back hard to secure the win over North Carolina.

