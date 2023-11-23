“Not who we are”: Gregg Popovich’s crowd control backfires as boos for Kawhi Leonard intensifies

Gregg Popovich tried schooling San Antonio Spurs fans as the team hosted former star Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers on Wednesday. Popovich was infuriated as the crowd booed Leonard while he stepped up at the free-throw line. The Hall of Fame coach had to go to the announcer's table and scold the crowd for their reception.

The incident was arguably the highlight of the year and is likely to be clipped into a meme by NBA Twitter (now 'X'). Popovich's announcement was one reason, but the fact that the Spurs crowd booed harder after that is what made the situation even more hilarious for NBA fans online.

"Excuse me for a second, can we stop all the booing and let these guys play?" Popovich said on the mic. "It's got no class, it's not who we we are. Knock off the booing."

It was quite surprising to see, as it's something that's deemed common in the NBA whenever a player from the away team attempts free throws. However, Coach Pop doesn't seem to be a big fan of how these things are played out, especially not in his house.

San Antonio Spurs fans still hold grudges against former finals MVP Kawhi Leonard

The crucial reason Spurs fans got after Kawhi Leonard was because of the ugly end to his tenure with the franchise in 2018. Leonard demanded a trade from the franchise and won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in his first season.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have been at the bottom of the NBA ever since, failing to make the playoffs since Leonard left. The LA Clippers star's decision still doesn't sit well with San Antonio's fanbase. During Wednesday's game between the Clippers and Spurs, Leonard has been booed every time he has touched the ball.

Gregg Popovich, who coached Leonard as a rookie through his ascension as an All-Star and a finals MVP, was clearly not going to have it. But even the respected Hall of Fame coach's request wasn't accepted by the Spurs fans.

Kawhi Leonard was the finals MVP during the Spurs' fifth and final championship of their dynasty in 2014. If not for him, the Spurs may not have won the title that year. He also won his DPOY award in a Spurs jersey, so the star forward certainly deserves a lot better than being booed by the team's fans.