"Not here to babysit you": Derrick Rose sends a clear message, ready to push $197 million sensation Ja Morant to new heights

Derrick Rose found himself a new home with the Memphis Grizzlies with only a few days away from the NBA preseason action. Rose recently agreed to a two-year contract worth $6.55 million. Ja Morant now has a backup point guard with plenty of experience. However, we're not entirely sure if Rose will have more minutes considering how Morant is suspended for the first few months of the season.

Rose recently opened up about Ja Morant's situation and how he could help the young explosive guard become a better player. He openly said that he's willing to take on the role of pushing Morant to greater heights. Rose also said he is aware of the talent the young point guard has and is willing to do anything to help him take it to the next level:

“I just told him I’m not here to babysit you," Rose said during media day. "I’m not here to follow you around. I’m not here to cheerlead … I’m here to push you.”

Will we see more of Derrick Rose this season?

It's been a while since we've last seen Derrick Rose play at least 50 games in a season. During his three-year tenure with the New York Knicks from 2020-2023, the most we've seen Rose play in a season was 35 games. However, due to recurring injuries constantly getting in the way, the former league MVP spends more time at home or in his street clothes.

With that in mind, it's surprising how teams are still willing to sign a player who barely sees any minute on the hardwood. But to be fair to Rose, he's still capable of providing valuable numbers for the team he's playing for. D-Rose transitioned from being an explosive point guard into a pure point with solid mid-range shooting.

In the 2020-21 season with the Knicks, Rose averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists in 35 games. It may not be as impressive as his All-Star years, however, they're still solid enough to help contribute to the team. That being said, it's no wonder scouts from other teams are still interested in having Rose on their roster.

Given how Ja Morant will be out for a while in the 2023-24 season due to being suspended for inappropriate demeanor, it's likely that Derrick Rose will have more playing time with the Memphis Grizzlies. If Rose can stay healthy throughout the year, Memphis might become a bigger threat than they already are, especially now that they also have Marcus Smart by their side.