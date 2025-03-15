The Denver Nuggets escaped with a narrow 131-126 victory against the Lakers on Friday night. Nuggets coach Michael Malone made his feelings clear in the post-game press conference about the scheme's close shave.

In a mandated Q&A session with journalists, the Nuggets coach quickly grabbed the box score in front of him and tossed it across the room into a trash can. On missing the shot, Malone let out a disguntled 'Damn it' before proceeding with the rest of the press conference.

Malone characterized his team's win over the Lakers as "ugly" and said it was "not a beauty pageant."

With the win, the Nuggets improved to 42-24, entering the second seed in the incredibly competitive West, aided by the Lakers' four-game losing skid. In the absence of the talismanic forward LeBron James.

