"Not the biggest fan of it": Jayson Tatum outlines one aspect of NBA In-Season tournament that bugs him

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics’ will host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday for a crucial NBA In-Season Tournament game. A win by Boston will push them to a 3-1 record and a tie with the Orlando Magic at the top of East Group C. The Bulls have been eliminated from the said competition but their win or loss will count in their regular-season record. A loss by the Celtics will likely end their chances of advancing to the next round.

The Celtics’ loss to the Magic on Friday complicated their entry into the knockout round. Every point will matter for them to enter the quarterfinals. Depending on how the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors will end, Boston could be eliminated or advance.

Jayson Tatum had this to say about what could potentially happen on Tuesday:

“You wanna win every game you play. The point differential thing, I’m not the biggest fan of it. … I guess last Friday when the game was already over and guys were still trying to score, it’s all about respecting the game, respecting your opponents.

"Not a fan of cause if you’re on the opposite end of that, you’ll feel some kind of weight. Just trying to win the game however you can.”

The Bulls were in Toronto on Friday for an NBA In-Season Tournament game. DeMar DeRozan was furious that the Raptors kept scoring on every possession despite the game being already out of Chicago’s hand. DeRozan was tossed out of the game after saying something to his former team’s bench.

The worst part of the situation was that Toronto had been eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament even before their game against the Bulls started. Orlando’s win over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics meant that the two teams would finish better than the Raptors.

Perhaps Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and crew were unaware of what had happened earlier. They probably just thought of racking up the points to keep their hopes alive. DeMar DeRozan couldn’t take the seeming disrespect and vented his ire on the Raptors.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will go all out for a win on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have nothing to play for on Tuesday except to improve their 5-13 record. They may decide to act as spoilers and push the Boston Celtics right to the end.

Boston will go all out for a win and leave the complications behind. They’ll let the rules decide if they advance or not. With that in mind, many will be wondering if they will pile up the points if and when they’re comfortably ahead.

Knowing DeMar DeRozan’s reaction against the Raptors and Jayson Tatum’s comments about that game, Tuesday’s game will be quite interesting.