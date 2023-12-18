"Not certain last year we would have won": Jayson Tatum gives honest review on Celtics amid 5-0 streak

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 20-5 following Sunday’s win against the Orlando Magic. The victory was the 14th in a row for Boston to remain unbeaten in front of their home fans. Only the 1957-58 Celtics, who raced to 17 straight wins, have a better season-opening record.

More than the streak, Tatum lauded the team for figuring out how to win games despite adversities. They just beat the Magic, a team that got the better of them last season, twice. The Celtics are 8-1 in their last nine games as well.

When asked about the significance of their five-game winning streak, Jayson Tatum had this to say:

"What we did this week was impressive. … I'm not certain, last year, we would have won these games.”

The All-NBA forward emphasized their win over the Orlando Magic on Friday when they didn’t have three of their best big men. Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet were ruled out due to muscle tightness. Al Horford was given the night off after playing the front end of a back-to-back.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in the win with 30 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Brown missed all five of his three-pointers but had 18 points, four assists and three rebounds. Boston’s bench stepped up big time.

Payton Pritchard led the bench mob with 21 points on 7-10 shooting, including 6-7 from deep. Sam Hauser and Oshae Brissett combined for 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Lamar Stevens, who has hardly played this season, started at center.

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics had their usual complement of players and rolled to a resounding 114-97 win over the Orlando Magic again.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics failed in their biggest game of the season

During the Boston Celtics’ 8-1 stretch, their only loss came at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. Boston was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament despite being one of the heavy favorites. In the Celtics’ biggest game of the season, they fell short.

The Celtics made several big changes in the offseason in the hopes of finally adding banner #18. They acquired Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. They let go of Sixth Man of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday.

Jayson Tatum and Boston’s starters have been the best five-man unit in the NBA. And yet, in their most important game of the season, they couldn’t get the job done.

The Boston Celtics have had impressive wins this season. Basketball fans will be waiting to see if they can finally put everything together to win their first championship since 2008.