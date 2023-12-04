"Not enough basketballs on the planet": PJ Tucker gives stifling take on LA Clippers' star quartet

The LA Clippers are still struggling to find their way. The roster is loaded with older All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. However, the stars are still trying to figure out how to play together. They are working out how to share the ball with so many mouths to feed.

The Clippers are 6-8 with Harden in the lineup. Some on the team think the fit may be a bit off.

P.J. Tucker came to LA alongside Harden in the trade. He had a succinct evaluation of the team’s current form.

“There’s not enough basketballs on the planet for this team, really,” Tucker said.

It was a stark take on the status of the Clippers' current roster. The players maintained the idea that they will figure things out and continue to gel. Tucker’s quote says otherwise.

Can the LA Clippers make it work?

La Clippers forward P.J. Tucker may be on to something. Harden and Westbrook have had to take noticeably lesser roles.

Harden is averaging 15.7 points per game, third highest on the team. He is clearly the third option behind George and Leonard. He has not scored 30 points once yet this season. He has hit the 20-point mark just four times in a Clippers jersey.

Westbrook has moved on to a bench role. He is fourth on the team in scoring. He is far removed from his triple-double days. He is averaging 12.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 5.3 apg.

Tucker has also had his role diminished. He is averaging a measly 1.3 points. He has had six straight games without a point. He didn't even get a shot attempt off in five of those games. A lack of basketballs indeed.

Norman Powell was the key sixth man for this team. His off-the-bench scoring has also taken a hit. He was averaging 14.0 ppg before Harden’s arrival. He has put up 11.2 ppg since the trade.

The LA Clippers did get a clutch 113-112 win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. It was a critical victory for LA after it lost to the same Warriors team Thursday.

LA trailed nearly the entire game. George hit a clutch 3-pointer with nine seconds left to clinch the win and give LA its first lead of the contest. Harden added 21 and Leonard scored 20 in the win.

The LA Clippers will have some time to rest as the In-Season Tournament takes center stage. LA will host the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in its next game.