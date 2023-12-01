"Not enough": LeBron James' ex-teammate challenges Bam Adebayo to do better despite staggering production

One of the key factors to the success of the Miami Heat relies on Bam Adebayo taking the next step. With Jimmy Butler out, the Heat need the former Kentucky Wildcat to bring up his game to keep them afloat in the NBA Eastern Conference, as per former player Cleveland Cavaliers player Channing Frye.

Before the Heat's game against the Indiana Pacers, NBA TV flashed Butler's numbers on the screen, showing his career highs in points with 23.3 per game and field goals attempted at 16.3.

During the Heat's recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Adebayo tallied 31 points on 27 shots while also doing 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Former NBA player Channing Frye, on duty as a basketball analyst, said that he believes there's more in the bag of Adebayo that needs to come out:

"That's not enough. I want more (from him). He is the second or third big man in the NBA to mem so I want more than this. You are not going to be shooting 27 shots in a playoff game.

"But if he can get comfortable taking guys off the dribble, creating opportunities for his team, they are only going to get better.

The Miami Heat suffered their third consecutive loss, which pushes back their season record to 10-8. They are taking on the Indiana Pacers as they hope to stop the bleeding.

Channing Frye needs Bam Adebayo to be more aggressive

As a former NBA big man who won a championship title with the Cavaliers alongside LeBron James in 2016, Frye hopes to see Bam Adebayo maximize his talents. In doing so, Adebayo has to assert himself more inside the court.

"He is a matchup problem when he is aggressive," said Frye. "We have been here watching the playoff games-- 'shoot the middie, shoot the middie'.

"Take advantage of these mismatches. If teams can't switch with him with the shooting that they have and their movement, he's going to be a problem," said Frye.

Comparing him to other big men in the league, Channing Frye sees Bam Adebayo's size along with his jumping ability, defensive abilities and leadership to be a total package that any team would love to have. He reckons Adebayo should take more shots, and it's long due for the Miami Heat to allow him to do so.

After the game with the Indiana Pacers, the two teams meet again two days later. The Heat then fly out to Canada to battle the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.