"Not even just counting Kobe, Shaq, Magic, Wilt, Jerry West, Kareem" - Fox Sports producer asserts LeBron James is not an all-time LA Lakers great

LeBron James’ status as a member of the NBA’s most storied franchise, the LA Lakers, remains a hot topic among basketball fans. Despite the resume he’s built over the last 15 years, the last four seasons with the purple and gold franchise have been very uneven.

Fox Sports Radio producer Rob Guerra doubled down on what Richard Jefferson, one of James’ former teammates, said a couple of days ago. Here’s what Guerra asserted on The Odd Couple podcast regarding King James’ place in the pantheon of Lakers' greats:

“I wouldn’t even know if he's in the top ten as far as Lakers go just because this is not Miami, this is not Cleveland. We got a lot of championships. If you were to just ask Lakers fans like, ‘Hey, where does LeBron stand?’

"He’ll be behind Worthy, Pau Gasol and Byron Scott. He’ll be behind those guys, not even just counting Kobe, Shaq, Magic, Wilt, Jerry West, Kareem. He’s way down the list as far as Lakers go.”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



"LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list… two years, they haven't made the postseason.. one year, they lost in the first round… one year, they won a championship."



Richard Jefferson on Shaq's tweet:

"LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list… two years, they haven't made the postseason.. one year, they lost in the first round… one year, they won a championship."

(via @RoadTrippinPod)

Had it been for any other franchise, except probably the Boston Celtics, LeBron James’ single championship over the last four years would have been hailed. Instead, many consider it a failure as the expectation of the team was to consistently vie for the NBA title every year.

The four-time MVP won one title, was eliminated in the first round and failed to make the playoffs in two of the four years in Hollywood. Unfairly or not, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are held to a different standard due to their rich history.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

"At this point in his career, there really is only one way LeBron James can help the Lakers win a championship. They must trade him."

- Bill Plaschke of The Los Angeles Times





James Worthy, Pau Gasol and Byron Scott had considerably longer stints wearing purple and gold than King James. They also won more championships than the current LA Lakers superstar. Gasol won two titles with Kobe Bryant, while Worthy and Scott were part of the Showtime Lakers that dominated the ‘80s.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

On his latest podcast, Draymond Green said that Laker fans are "spoiled brats" for booing LeBron despite them winning a title less than two years ago.

Agree?





Based on Guerra’s logic, players such as Michael Cooper, Norm Nixon, Jamaal Wilkes, and Kurt Rambis should be higher on the list than LeBron James. Many Lakers fans will promptly buy into this idea, while others will find this reasoning absurd.

Everything should easily and quickly change, though, should the 18x All-Star win another championship in the next two years with the Lakers.

LeBron James is on his way to the Hall of Fame but probably not as part of the LA Lakers

LeBron James' surest way to the Hall of Fame is as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

If LeBron James retired five years ago, he would have been a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Before joining the Tinseltown squad, King James had already won three championships, two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After four inconsistent seasons with the Lakers, James will surely enter the Hall of Fame as a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He gave Cleveland its first pro sports title in more than 50 years. It was a promise he made during draft day and delivered on it more than a decade later.

The Athletic @TheAthletic LeBron James believes the GOAT conversation changed when the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.





He could also be part of the Heat, but an argument could be made that Miami had already won a title before James came. Pat Riley could have also constructed a roster around Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and still possibly win another championship.

If there are doubts about his Hall of Fame credentials with the Miami Heat, his tenure with the Lakers will be out of the question.

Chris Broussard, on another episode of The Odd Couple, offered his take on LeBron James’ Hall of Fame path:

“There’s no way LeBron will go into the Hall of Fame as a Laker. He needs to win more than that [1 championship]...His most important championship, his greatest accomplishment as an NBA player was winning that championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

