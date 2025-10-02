"Not even an MVP candidate unlike LeBron and KD": Fans erupt as Steph Curry hits absurdly low 0.4% chance to win major honor

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors shored up their roster with the signing of Al Horford and the re-signing of Jonathan Kuminga after a turbulent contract standoff this offseason. Still, in a stacked Western Conference, one sportsbook listed the sharpshooter’s MVP odds at under 1%, sparking plenty of fan reactions.ProphetX placed Curry’s chances at just 0.4%. The Warriors star, who captured back-to-back MVPs in 2015 and 2016, has landed in the top 10 of MVP voting in four of the last five seasons, including a No. 3 finish in 2020-21.Some fans, though, believe Curry no longer stacks up to contemporaries like LeBron James or Kevin Durant.“Curry not even a mvp candidate unlike LeBron KD,” one said.“Should be 0 his ass not getting it,” another said.With Golden State caught in a loaded Western Conference battle, headlined by the defending champion OKC Thunder, plus revamped squads like the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, Curry’s MVP odds remain slim unless he carries the Warriors on his back.For comparison, ProphetX has Durant at +5000, while BetMGM and Vegas Insider list LeBron James’ MVP odds between +20000 and +25000.Leading the race are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+175), Nikola Jokic (+375), Luka Doncic (+400), Victor Wembanyama (+1400) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+1500).Here are other reactions to Steph Curry's chances.nerdbucket @nerdbucket19LINKHe’s still at that level, but he isn’t gonna put up the numbers to compete with a jokic or luka. Also the warriors are not a good teamвяуαηт @bryant_gotgameLINKGoing for Ring 5 &amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;gt; going for MVPZygfrid🌎 @ZygfridSLINK0.4%? Bro’s got a higher chance of hitting a half-court shot blindfoldedFish Middleton @FishMiddleton22LINKMost pointless post everyone has a 0.4 chance unless your name is Giannis Jokic SGA or DoncicSteph Curry optimistic about Warriors’ chancesThe Warriors had a relatively quiet offseason. After losing Kevon Looney, Golden State stayed mostly idle until Kuminga re-signed for two years, sparking the additions of Horford, Seth Curry and De’Anthony Melton.Despite an aging roster -- with Steph Curry now 37, Draymond Green 35, Horford 39 and Jimmy Butler 36 -- the two-time MVP is confident in the team’s outlook.&quot;I think with this last little piece that needs to settle, I think I'm extremely happy with a different look,&quot; Curry said at Monday’s media day (per SI).&quot;We're just trying to carry the momentum that we had from last year, understanding getting through an 82-game season is the challenge for every team, but especially a veteran team.”Steph Curry also expressed belief the team is stronger and poised to push deeper into the postseason, referencing his injury in last year’s playoffs.&quot;But the way that we finished (2024-25) and the record that we had, and obviously before I got hurt during the second round, we were a relevant threat, and I think we've gotten better,&quot; Curry said.The Warriors finished last season with a 48-34 record, securing the No. 7 seed in the West. This upcoming campaign will also mark their first full year with Butler, who made an immediate impact after arriving from the Miami Heat.