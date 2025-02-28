"Not even prime Luka was able to match this" - NBA fans abuzz over Anthony Edwards' suspension against Jazz for racking up 16th tech of season

In Thursday's game between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards was hit with two technical fouls. He was ejected from the contest and will be suspended for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that after Edwards picked up his 16th technical foul of the season, he will miss Friday's game.

He is the first player to log 16 technical fouls this season.

In response, fans were quick to weigh in on the matter and how quickly Edwards was able to rack up 16 technicals:

"Not even prime Luka was able to match this at this point of the season," one wrote.

"Worst call ever this is why the ratings are down star players are sitting out left and right and when one’s ready to play for his team every night they suspend him you couldn’t ask for a more mismanaged league," one wrote.

"Thought he was gonna get more when he threw the ball in the stands," another added.

Others shared their perspectives, with some fans criticizing Anthony Edwards and the officials:

"He knew what he was doing! No big deal!" one wrote

"Some of those T’s were unnecessary, but he can’t do what he did last night," another wrote.

"Damn yall nba players are bad behaved," one joked.

Brian Windhorst criticizes Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards picked up his first technical foul when he shoved Jarred Vanderbilt in the first quarter.

Then, in the second half, Edwards complained to an official about a no-call after Gabe Vincent appeared to hook Edwards' leg with his own. In response, as Edwards lay on the ground, he used profanity, which led to an unsportsmanlike technical foul for cursing at an official.

Because of that, he was tossed from the game, something crew chief James Williams told reporters that referee Brent Barnaky took into account beforehand. As he returned to the tunnel following the ejection, he tossed the game ball into the crowd.

The way Brian Windhorst sees things, Edwards is lucky the league didn't come down on him harder for throwing the ball into the stands. He weighed in on Friday's installment of NBA Today:

"Even if the 16th tech was soft, he's got other 15 of them. And February's not even done yet. every other tech now, he will get suspended again. ... And look, he is an excellent player. He is absolutely the heart of the Timberwolves, but he's got to be available to them.

"They're now playing a second night of a back to back without three starters in Salt Lake City. He's hurt them last night, he's hurt them tonight. Not acceptable for Ant Edwards."

As Windhorst said, Anthony Edwards will face an additional one-game suspension for every other technical he receives for the remainder of the season. Considering Minnesota is fighting for a top-six spot in the West, every game is important for the franchise.

