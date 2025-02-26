"Not even a top 3 seed with a super team" - NBA fans react to JJ Redick's Coach of the Year prospects after analyst gives him ultimate praise

Former NBA player and podcaster JJ Redick is more than halfway through his rookie season as the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. His ability to lead the team as they compete for a top seed in the Western Conference has some NBA analysts ready to give him the ultimate praise. During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday morning, Jay Williams said that Redick should be in the Coach of the Year race.

Fans, both for the Lakers and other teams around the league, reacted to Williams' claim with skepticism, questioning just how successful Redick has been this season. After a rocky start to the season, JJ Redick has stabilized the Lakers, leading them to one of the best records in the league since the trade deadline. His coaching job is an interesting one, especially after the Lakers' blockbuster trade.

When detailing why he thinks JJ Redick should be in consideration for the Coach of the Year award, Williams spotlighted Austin Reaves' development as the third scorer for the squad. The team is led by superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but Williams said that Redick's ability to get the best out of players like Reaves and Rui Hachimura is a big reason why the team has succeeded.

Fans took to X to react to what Williams had to say, with one posing that the Lakers are underperforming under Redick.

"Not even a top 3 seed with a super team? We don’t reward that in my league," a fan said.

"Coach of the Year? How? Why?" one fan said.

"That's lame. Coach of the Year should go to J. B. Bickerstaff. He's turned that team around," another fan said.

Lakers fans voiced their opinions as well, defending their rookie head coach.

"He is absolutely in the race. How could he not be? He is doing great things in LA," one fan said.

"Hahaha remember preseason when everybody was talking poorly about him? Hahaha I do," another fan said.

"Bro didn’t sleep for 2 days just to prepare to beat the Nuggets. My coach is a menace," one fan said.

What does JJ Redick need to do to secure Coach of the Year?

JJ Redick is one candidate in a crowded Coach of the Year race, competing with names like JB Bickerstaff, Kenny Atkinson and Ime Udoka. However, Redick could emerge as the frontrunner to win the award if he can lead Los Angeles to the top of the Western Conference come playoff time. Redick's Lakers (35-21) are fighting for one of the top six spots in the playoff picture.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic will have significant roles to play if the Lakers end up securing a top seed en route to a deep playoff run, but Redick's coaching would deserve recognition too.

