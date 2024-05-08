"Not giving you excuses" - Former NBA HC shuts down Tyrese Halliburton's 'wasn't 100%' narrative 

Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is vowing a strong comeback in Wednesday's Game 2 following a surprisingly subdued performance in the series opener against the New York Knicks.

Haliburton attempted only six shots, with just one coming from inside the 3-point line, scoring a mere six points as the Knicks mounted a comeback from nine points behind in the fourth quarter to win Monday's Game 1, 121-117.

Former Indiana Pacers player and head coach Mark Jackson appeared as a guest on Underdog's "Gils Arena" where he called out Haliburton for his substandard performance:

"If you out there in uniform, I'm not giving you excuses, saying you wasn't 100%. He was out of character, he was rushing down the stretch of the ball game. They rattled him a little bit."

Haliburton had his second-lowest number of attempts in a game this season, only attempting fewer in a January game when he exited in the first half because of an injury.

The Knicks' strategy involved attempts to keep the ball away from him at times, yet there were instances where Haliburton seemed hesitant to take shots when the opportunities arose. He notched eight assists – three below his NBA-leading season average of 11 per game – and added four steals.

Tyrese Haliburton vows to improve despite back-injury setback for Game 2 vs New York Knicks

During a seven-minute media session, Haliburton reiterated that he would "be better" 13 times, clearly indicating a focus on preparing for Game 2.

However, he is contending with back spasms and is still marked as questionable for Game 2, as he was at the start of the series.

While he intends to play, the injury might be impacting him more than he admits. His aggression has notably decreased since his back, a recurring issue since high school, recently flared up.

In the past five games, two-thirds of Tyrese's shots have been from beyond the arc, and he has attempted an underwhelming seven free throws in his first seven playoff games.

Coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged his role in helping Haliburton find his rhythm, but noted that the Pacers' offense was strong enough to secure a win in Game 1 despite their franchise player's struggles.

Handling a subpar performance in a high-stakes loss and enduring the accompanying scrutiny is part of the journey for Haliburton, especially as a star player. He is participating in the playoffs for the first time during what has already been a breakout season for him.