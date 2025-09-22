Even though he doesn't seem to agree, Anthony Edwards has clearly established himself as one of the faces of the NBA.

That was the case since the Minnesota Timberwolves made him the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

However, even though he was the clear-cut favorite to go first overall, he didn't make a strong impression in his workout with the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, coach Steve Kerr called him out for going through the motions and being 'lazy.'

Sportskeeda's Mark Medina talked to his biographer, Chris Hine, who just released his "Ant" book and dug deep into his personal story and character. During the exclusive interview, Hines admitted that it might take a lot for Edwards to change that narrative:

“Yeah, it was a really weird time with the pre-draft workout, especially because things were still limited with COVID," Hine said. "I tried to get across in the book how much that had an impact on his preparation. That may have led to that Warriors workout where they were less than impressed with him. Steve Kerr said in the book that he thought he looked “lazy.” That’s tough to come back from when a team forms an opinion like that of you during the pre-draft process. It led to the Wolves wanting to put him through a very demanding and tough workout because they had heard what happened in Golden State. The Wolves were not going to be easy on him."

Fortunately for him and the Timberwolves, the young shooting guard took intensity up a notch in his workout with the organization, knowing that he had to give his all to make a strong impression:

"There’s the A.J. Moye and Justin Holland angle: two people from Atlanta knowing ANT for a long time. It was a little bit o f home and Atlanta to inspire and uplift ANT to great things. It was a tough moment for ANT. It was not an easy workout. It was not an easy interview. He really had to show the Wolves what he was made of during that 48-hour period. And he did. The rest is history," he added.

Anthony Edwards vowed to work hard in the offseason

The Warriors were a long shot to take Edwards anyway, because of his draft positioning. Still, chances are they don't feel the same way about him, especially with Steve Kerr also coaching him with the national team.

Even so, he knows he needs to be in better shape, which is why he vowed to outwork everybody in the offseason:

"I'm going to work my butt off this summer," Edwards told ESPN at the end of the season. "Nobody's going to work harder than me this summer. I'll tell you that much."

Edwards clearly has all the talent in the world, and watching him take his game to a new level could be just what the Timberwolves need to get over the hump once and for all.

