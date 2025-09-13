  • home icon
  "Not a golfer, I'm an athlete": Savannah James shows LeBron James how it's done after showcasing impressive swing

"Not a golfer, I'm an athlete": Savannah James shows LeBron James how it's done after showcasing impressive swing

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 13, 2025 09:27 GMT
Savannah James shows LeBron James how it
Savannah James shows LeBron James how it's done after showcasing impressive swing (Credits: Getty)

LeBron James’ family is filled with athletes, from his status as one of the best basketball players ever to his sons, one of whom is currently in the league, while his other son, Bryce, prepares to play basketball for the Arizona Wildcats in college. His wife, Savannah James, has seemingly joined the athletes in the house, as evident from her social media activity.

She shared a video on her Instagram account on Friday. In the video, James’ wife showcases her impressive golf swing while practicing in the dark. She shared the video with the caption:

“I’m not a golfer, I’m an athlete.”
Savannah James&rsquo; Instagram story
Savannah James’ Instagram story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James has also taken up golfing this offseason and showed off his swing on social media in July. James is coming off a stellar performance in Year 22, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

Still producing at a high level in his 40s, James will enter the last year of his contract with the LA Lakers in 2025-26. Given his offseason activity, if LeBron decides to hang up his boots after next season, fans can expect more golf content from the four-time champion.

LeBron James and Savannah get matching tattoos with their children

LeBron James has been spending much quality time with his family this offseason, as his social media activity shows. In August, tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga shared videos on his Instagram showing the entire James family, except 10-year-old Zhuri, getting matching tattoos on their right arm.

This isn't the first time LeBron James and Savannah have gotten tattoos. In 2022, the couple shared a picture of their hands with the letters "BBZ" tatted on them. The letters are the initials of their children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. James also got a special tattoo for Kobe Bryant following his death in 2020.

Much like LeBron, Bronny James is also set for a bigger role next season after struggling through his rookie year in the league. He played 27 games for the LA Lakers, averaging 2.3 points per game.

He showed promising signs during this year's Summer League, especially on the defensive end. In light of his improvement, fans expect James to get more playing time next season.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
