"Not a golfer, I'm an athlete": Savannah James shows LeBron James how it's done after showcasing impressive swing

LeBron James’ family is filled with athletes, from his status as one of the best basketball players ever to his sons, one of whom is currently in the league, while his other son, Bryce, prepares to play basketball for the Arizona Wildcats in college. His wife, Savannah James, has seemingly joined the athletes in the house, as evident from her social media activity.She shared a video on her Instagram account on Friday. In the video, James’ wife showcases her impressive golf swing while practicing in the dark. She shared the video with the caption:“I’m not a golfer, I’m an athlete.”Savannah James’ Instagram storyLeBron James has also taken up golfing this offseason and showed off his swing on social media in July. James is coming off a stellar performance in Year 22, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.Still producing at a high level in his 40s, James will enter the last year of his contract with the LA Lakers in 2025-26. Given his offseason activity, if LeBron decides to hang up his boots after next season, fans can expect more golf content from the four-time champion.LeBron James and Savannah get matching tattoos with their childrenLeBron James has been spending much quality time with his family this offseason, as his social media activity shows. In August, tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga shared videos on his Instagram showing the entire James family, except 10-year-old Zhuri, getting matching tattoos on their right arm.This isn't the first time LeBron James and Savannah have gotten tattoos. In 2022, the couple shared a picture of their hands with the letters &quot;BBZ&quot; tatted on them. The letters are the initials of their children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. James also got a special tattoo for Kobe Bryant following his death in 2020.Much like LeBron, Bronny James is also set for a bigger role next season after struggling through his rookie year in the league. He played 27 games for the LA Lakers, averaging 2.3 points per game.He showed promising signs during this year's Summer League, especially on the defensive end. In light of his improvement, fans expect James to get more playing time next season.