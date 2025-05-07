"Not gonna be called overrated after this": Tyrese Haliburton stuns NBA fans with jaw-dropping game-winner vs Cavaliers

Tyrese Haliburton dragged the Indiana Pacers to a come-from-behind 120-119 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 on Tuesday. Haliburton missed a free throw with Indiana trailing 119-117 with 9.1 seconds remaining. The point guard grabbed the rebound before sinking the game-winning 3-pointer to give his team a 2-0 series lead.

Fans promptly reacted to Haliburton’s heroics that stunned the No. 1 team in the East:

“Hellyburton is not gonna be called overrated after this”

One fan said:

“And they call him overrated…”

Another fan added:

“Overrated chants didn’t age well.”

@jvreeland continued:

“Wait who is overrated?!?!?”

@onlyone_bob commented:

“When the team need him he delivers.”

The Athletic released an anonymous poll on April 22 ahead of Game 2 between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tyrese Haliburton won the “Most Overrated Player” award with 14.4% of the votes. He topped the list over Rudy Gobert, who ranked No. 1 last season, and Trae Young.

Since then, Haliburton has proven that some of his peers made a huge mistake by giving him that unenviable distinction. One week after the poll came out, the point guard sent the Milwaukee Bucks home with a game-winning layup over Giannis Antetokounmpo. Haliburton pushed back at his critics and doubters with a tweet after the game:

"Overrate THAT"

The heroics showed by Tyrese Haliburton on Tuesday pushed the Indiana Pacers to a 2-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has made that anonymous poll look completely inaccurate the more he performs in the playoffs.

Tyrese Haliburton said he only cared about "winning games" after getting the "Most Overrated Player" award

Tyrese Haliburton got the most overrated title heading into Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks. After a rough-shooting night in Game 1, he bounced back with a 21-point, 12-assist and five-rebound performance. Haliburton gave Indiana a 2-0 lead in the series.

When asked to comment about the poll after the game, Haliburton answered:

“I must be doing something right if that’s the case. I don't have a big speech or comment on it. All I care about is this locker room and winning games. ... I'm good. I could care less."

Haliburton has led the Pacers to a 5-1 record since the poll came out. During that stretch, he has made one crucial play after another, including two game-winning shots.

