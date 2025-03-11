"Not gonna have Kyrie for first half of the season" - Ex-Warriors guard urges Mavericks to 'shut down' amid injury crisis

The season isn't over yet, but it looks like it will end disastrously for the Dallas Mavericks. Kyrie Irving tore the ACL in his left knee and is out for the remainder of the season. Anthony Davis didn't finish his first game before being ruled out with an adductor strain.

Aside from injuries to their star players, their bench has also been decimated by numerous injuries. As such, ex-Golden State Warriors guard Tim Hardaway Sr. is imploring the Mavs to call it quits for the rest of the year.

Hardaway shared his thoughts regarding the Mavs on "Run it Back" on Monday.

"With Dallas, that's tough," Hardaway said. "Kyrie going down, AD going down. I agree with a lot of people, you know what? We're not gonna make the playoffs this year. I don't want to be in a play-in game this year.

"Let's just shut everybody down for the rest of the season and everybody come back new, fresh, ready to play 100%. Even though they're not gonna have Kyrie for the first, probably, half of the season next year."

The Mavericks have fallen from the top of their conference rather quickly. Last season, they were the Western Conference champions, competing in the NBA finals against the Boston Celtics.

They are 10th in the West with a 33-33 record. If they somehow remain as a play-in squad, their hopes of making it into the playoffs are slim. Further, if they somehow limp into a postseason berth, it is improbable that they make it out of the first round.

However, all is not lost for the Mavericks, as they have their own 2025 first-round pick. Losing more games and allowing that pick to land higher in the lottery will work in their favor as they build for a post-Luka Doncic future.

Aside from Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, who are on the Dallas Mavericks injured list?

Losing superstars for an extended period always hurts, but that's why teams build depth. However, things become even more bitter when that depth gets ravaged by injuries. The Dallas Mavericks' frontcourt is suffering the most right now. Not only is Anthony Davis out, but nearly every big is also dealing with setbacks.

Forward P.J. Washington has missed six straight games and remains out due to an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, 6-foot-8 Olivier-Maxence Prosper is also expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury,

Centers Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) are also out, further hurting the Mavs' frontcourt. Kai Jones, whom the Mavericks signed to a two-way contract on March 4, has been ruled out due to a quadriceps injury.

Guard Jaden Hardy is also out dealing with an ankle injury. He got hurt in the same game that Kyrie Irving went down in, further adding to the Mavericks' injury woes.

