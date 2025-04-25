"Not gonna let anybody like punk us" - Kristaps Porzingis talks up Celtics physical battles in rough series against Magic

In the Boston Celtics' first-round series against the Orlando Magic, Kristaps Porzingis was hit with an elbow that opened up a pretty deep gash on his forehead.

After being attended to, Porzingis returned to the game, helping lead Boston to a 109-100 Game 2 win. Throughout the entire situation, as he made his way to the locker room and again once he returned to the court, Porzingis remained locked in.

On his way to the locker room, he was seen hyping up fans with a smile, leading to plenty of love from the TD Garden crowd.

Ahead of Friday's Game 3, which will take place in Orlando, Porzingis spoke to members of the press about the physical nature of playoff basketball, saying that he expects opposing teams to be physical.

"We're not gonna let anybody like punk us," Porzingis said. "And we expect teams to be doing this kind of stuff. ... We're just not gonna take it, we're gonna hit them right back."

Throughout the postseason, we've seen plenty of examples of physical play, which many fans have yearned for. Of course, not every instance of physical play has led to players suffering significant cuts like Porzingis'.

During the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series, for example, the Rockets have been physically guarding Steph Curry, specifically off the ball, reminding many fans of the physical play in eras past.

Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful, while Jaylen Brown's status is up in the air for Game 3 as the Celtics look to go up 3-0

Heading into Game 3 of the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic on Friday, the Celtics have shared an update on their All-Star duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

In the case of Tatum, after suffering a bone bruise in his wrist during Game 1, the standout forward, who had never missed a playoff game before, is listed as doubtful for tonight's game per the 2:30 p.m. ET injury report.

According to coach Joe Mazzula, Tatum has a "severe" bone bruise. However, as he told 98.5 ahead of Game 3, he has shown improvements with each passing day.

Additionally, Brown has been listed as questionable on Boston's latest injury report while battling right knee soreness, for which he received a pain-killing injection before the start of the postseason.

In addition to both Tatum and Brown being listed on the Celtics' injury report, Jrue Holiday is listed as questionable with a right hamstring strain, meaning Kristaps Porzingis may be the team's primary scoring option on Friday.

