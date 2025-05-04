The LA Clippers took the Denver Nuggets the distance in the first round, but they fell flat in Colorado's Rocky Mountains.

The game was close in the first half before Nikola Jokic and company took off, leading by as many as 36 points.

Notably, James Harden scored just 7 points on 2-of-8 shooting in a 120-101 loss in an elimination game, once again casting doubts about his "clutch gene" and ability to get the job done when it matters the most.

Kawhi Leonard had 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting, but despite the efficient outing, he still wasn't able to dominate on both ends of the floor like he did in the past.

That's why NBA analyst Jason Timpf believes it might be time for the Clippers to start considering their options about the future since, as good a player as Leonard and Harden are, they're not at the peak of their game anymore:

"Kawhi Leonard is capable of reaching his peak for a game, but he did not have any type of sustained success in this series, and it's the most healthy he's been in years," Timpf said (10:50). "So, it's time to acknowledge that Harden and Kawhi are not good anymore to get you where you want to go, which means it's time to at least start looking towards the future if you're the Clippers."

Of course, the Nuggets also deserve a lot of credit for what they did in this series, and Russell Westbrook had a strong outing with 16 points and five steals off the bench, but this game exposed the Clippers' biggest concerns for the future.

Where do the Clippers go from now?

The Clippers have laid a strong foundation. Team owner Steve Ballmer isn't afraid to break the bank or take risks to make sure this team stays competitive for the long run, especially after opening their new state-of-the-art arena in Inglewood.

Lawrence Frank has also proven to be a savvy executive with a great basketball mind, and coach Tyronn Lue is a proven commodity in this league.

Then again, this team will have to consider its options and gauge around the league to find another star to build their roster around.

Harden and Leonard are two first-ballot Hall of Famers, but given Harden's perennial struggles in the playoffs and Leonard's injury woes, they might not be suited to be their go-to guys anymore.

There will potentially be some big names up for grabs in the offseason, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant and maybe even Nikola Jokic, and it will be interesting to see what the Clippers do there.

