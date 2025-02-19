"Not good enough": Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry makes her expectations clear as Warriors star reflects on All-Star nods

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel, trolled her older brother on Instagram. This came after the Golden State Warriors star posted a photo of him following his All-Star Game MVP win on Sunday. He had a lengthy caption with his post, which was a reference to a reporter about his 11 All-Star appearances.

A reporter questioned the Warriors star about his number of All-Star appearances after he was named MVP in the main event of All-Star Weekend. He used the term "only 11 All-Stars" to the star's name to describe Curry's accomplishments.

The question had a lasting impression on the two-time MVP and used it as a caption in his post.

"Only 11 All-Stars to my name…..but this one was extra special playing in the Bay. Love the game more than you’ll ever know. Appreciate everyone who’s helped me get here. Nothing short of GRATEFUL!" Curry posted on IG.

In the comments section, Curry's sister trolled the one-time Finals MVP by saying his 11 All-Star appearances aren't enough. She joked that the fans need more from her brother.

"Tskk justttt not good enough we need more!!! lol," Sydel commented.

Sydel Curry-Lee trolled her brother on Instagram

The reporter who asked Curry about his All-Star appearances was Nicholas Kairouz. He wanted to ask the Warriors star if he wanted to prolong his career to earn more selections like his peers LeBron James (21) and Kevin Durant (15).

After Curry used his now-famous phrase in his caption, Kairouz apologized in the comment section.

"I’m sorry 😂" Kairouz commented.

Kairouz apologized to Curry for his question.

Steph Curry wants to play one game in Oracle Arena before his career ends

For the majority of Steph Curry's career, he's competed in Oracle Arena. Before the Warriors moved to San Francisco, the organization was in Bay Area and that was the venue they used for home games. There have been countless memories for Curry and most fans in the arena.

During the All-Star break, the four-time champion revealed he wants to play one regular season game at Oracle Arena before he ends his illustrious career.

“We had an opportunity to pay homage to the 47 years that we played in that building [Oracle Arena] and the memories that we had," Curry said. "Man, I got real emotional yesterday going back … I know there’s a lot of talk like maybe we should play a game there, I like that idea.”

Oracle Arena was the Warriors' home court in Oakland for 47 years. During that span, the organization achieved something fruitful with the help of Curry. Playing one more game in the arena could be the storybook ending for his career.

