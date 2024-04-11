"Not good for the NBA": Kevin Hart vehemently pleads against Nikola Jokic's 3rd MVP case

Kevin Hart doesn't want to see Nikola Jokic winning the NBA MVP award for a third time. The race was close up top a few weeks ago, but Jokic has seemingly cleared the pack after consistent showings and keeping the Nuggets alive in the top-seed race. His closest competitors, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic, also had a compelling case to win their maiden MVP honors.

Hart cleared his thoughts while hosting the "NBA Unplugged" show during the Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat clash, vouching for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead. He vehemently expressed that he wasn't a fan of Jokic winning a third straight MVP award, saying:

"The NBA cannot give the Joker any more MVPs. It's not good for the NBA."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kevin Hart didn't reveal why Nikola Jokic shouldn't win a third MVP. It could be because that's a rare feat, which puts him in an exclusive club while he may not be on that level yet. However, it's difficult to place limitations on Jokic's ceiling with how he has performed since his first MVP season in 2020-21.

He's flirting with a triple double-season in 2023-24, averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 76 games. Jokic leads Luka Doncic in rebounds, while he has a comfortable advantage over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in rebounds and assists.

Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander have averaged 30+ points per game, but their team records and comparatively up-and-down stretches may have hindered their shot at a maiden MVP award.

Nikola Jokic leads NBA MVP odds by a mile

Nikola Jokic's third NBA MVP award seems inevitable. "The Joker" has a 55.9% chance, as per Basketball Reference, to claim the honors. Luka Doncic is second with a 16.4% chance. With only five days left in the regular season, it's unlikely that the voters would be convinced to drift from choosing Jokic as the MVP.

NBA analyst Nick Wright also fueled speculation around Jokic winning the MVP honors this year after expressing his thoughts on the race being much closer than it is at this stage, tweeting:

"It’s a bummer that it seems many of my colleagues decided this MVP race months ago, and there’s not really even a discussion happening, because Jokic v Luka right now should be as close as any race I can remember. Incredibly compelling arguments for both guys with 5 days left."

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have stormed into the playoffs with a 16-2 run in their past 18 games. That run has boosted his MVP hopes, but the short window makes it increasingly difficult for him to surpass Nikola Jokic in voting.