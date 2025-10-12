  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • JJ Redick
  • "Not great with that last year" - JJ Redick pinpoints one specific area the Lakers have improved on in training camp

"Not great with that last year" - JJ Redick pinpoints one specific area the Lakers have improved on in training camp

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 12, 2025 10:43 GMT
J Redick pinpoints one specific area the Lakers have improved on in training camp
J Redick pinpoints one specific area the Lakers have improved on in training camp (Credits: Getty)

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick touched on one area that his team has improved on over the summer, saying it’s something they lacked last season. The Lakers are yet to win a game in the preseason, losing their first two matchups against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 3 and the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 5.

Ad

Despite the discouraging results, Redick is happy with his team’s progress during training camp, especially when it comes to communication. Speaking to the media after team practice on Saturday, the coach discussed how his team has been more aware of small interactions compared with last season.

“What I observed today over and over again were small interactions,” Redick said. “To me, the best teams, the best groups, the best organizations in any field, small interactions are so important. … We were not great with that last year, that’s part of our championship communication.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With JJ Redick satisfied with his team’s communication on the court, fans are finally getting a look at the “Championship shape, championship communication and championship habits,” he had emphasized on the Lakers' media day.

The players have testified about the quality of Redick’s training camp ahead of the 2025-26 season, sharing how he has pushed them to be better.

JJ Redick confirms Luka Doncic's status for upcoming preseason games

Luka Doncic played more basketball than his teammates this summer, participating with Slovenia at the EuroBasket 2025. In light of this, JJ Redick rested the star guard in the Lakers' first two preseason games against the Warriors and the Suns.

Ad

Doncic's return to the court isn't too far, according to Redick. The Lakers' coach told reporters on Saturday that Doncic had participated in full practice and gave an update on his status:

"Luka was a full participant in today’s practice,” Redick said. “He is going to play in two games.”

According to the team's schedule, the Lakers will face the Warriors on Sunday, the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday to close out the preseason. Doncic is expected to play in two of these three matchups.

But the Lakers will still be without LeBron James, who will be reevaluated in three to four weeks as he recovers from sciatica.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications