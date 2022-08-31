“Not only was he a great player but he did it with style” - Jeanie Buss reveals about late Dr. Jerry Buss' relationship with Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is one of the best players to ever play for the LA Lakers. Coming out of college, the point guard was a coveted player as he was sensational in college with Michigan State. The LA Lakers had the then New Orleans Jazz's first-round pick and were able to draft him first overall in 1979.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, the co-owner of the Lakers, Jeanie Buss, talked about Johnson's relationship with her late father Jerry Buss. She said:

"He watched the NCAA Final like every other basketball fan and that the Larry Bird- Magic Johnson final. And it's the showmanship, it was the flair, it was the smile that really inspired my dad. Not only was he a great player but he did it with style."

Magic Johnson's rookie season in LA was also Jerry Buss' first year as owner of the Lakers. In a previous interview with "The Boardroom," Jeanie Buss revealed that Johnson intended on leaving the Lakers after his first contract. However, her father was confident that donning the Lakers jersey and hearing the cheers of fans in LA would change his mind.

Jeanie Buss also shared that Magic Johnson and Jerry Buss complimented each other really well. She said:

"They were each other's inspiration, you really hadn't seen a relationship like that, but they complimented each other. Magic wanted to learn the business and my dad had thought that he'd maybe be a teacher someday.

"And there he was with his you know student, his friend and his kind of soulmate on the court in terms of what they wanted to have in a basketball team."

Is Magic Johnson one of the most important players in the LA Lakers history?

Magic Johnson was touted to be a superstar right when he was in college. He led Michigan State to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win in 1979. Post that, he went into the draft and, unsurprisingly, was selected by the LA Lakers as the first overall pick.

Playing alongside a legend like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his rookie season, Magic Johnson helped the team win a championship. He created history by becoming the only player to be awarded the Finals MVP in his rookie season.

Magic was an integral part of the "Showtime Lakers." His passing ability was what fueled the offense and gave the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy easy scoring chances.

After helping the team win five championships, Magic shocked the world with his announcement about being HIV positive in 1991. He retired but returned soon after and was selected for the 1992 All-Star game.

The point guard also went on to play for the Dream Team in 1992. He had several small playing stints with the Lakers before finally retiring from the league in 1996.

Since his retirement, Magic Johnson has played several roles for the Lakers. He had a 4.5% stake in the team, which he eventually sold in 2010. He has been a coach and also served as the president of basketball operations.

After giving it his all on the court for the team, Magic has continued to serve the team outside of it too. He is still a valued individual in and around the team as such is the impact he has had on the franchise.

