"Not a great situation for Cooper Flagg" - NBA fans abuzz as Mavericks reportedly set to drop $20M contract extension for Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks are nearing a three-year, $60 million contract extension. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday about the potential contract extension. With the contract, Dallas will continue to play Anthony Davis at power forward, pairing him with the starting center.

Charania reported that Gafford's agents, Mike George and Shy Saee of Klutch Sports, arranged the contract through 2028-29. The former Washington Wizards center will have the final year of his three-year, $40.1 million contract next season. He'll earn $14.3 million before his new contract extension takes over, at the start of the 2026-27 season.

Last season, Gafford appeared in 57 games, averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Together with Davis and Dereck Lively II, the 6-foot-10 big man solidified Dallas as one of the teams with the best frontcourt depth.

Following the report of the upcoming contract extension worth $20 million annually, fans revealed their thoughts. Some of them didn't like the idea of signing Gafford to a new contract extension.

"Mavericks are not a great situation for Cooper Flagg," a fan said.

"Dude wasted an opportunity to get free lobs from Luka 6 times a game," another fan commented.

"$20M a year for a backup big is NASTY work," one fan said.

Other fans liked that Gafford will stay in Dallas.

"First good news you’ve broken for the Mavs in a year," a comment read.

"People will say they overpaid but he’s actually very solid Center in the league," another comment said.

"Amazing move. Gafford’s value on the open market 📈" someone commented.

Offensively, Gafford is a capable finisher. He's a great rim runner and can complete a pick and roll play with his ability to play above the rim. Defensively, he's a hard worker and can hold his own against some of the NBA's best interior finishers.

With him staying in Dallas for the next three seasons, the front office is serious about trying to contend for a championship.

Kyrie Irving sends a message to the Mavericks ahead of the 2025 NBA draft

The Mavericks hold the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft. Many believe the organization will use it to draft Cooper Flagg out of Duke. Ahead of the upcoming event, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving sent a message to the Mavs fans.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Dallas Mavericks fan, shout out to MFFL, the supporters that have been rocking with us,” Irving said, “Getting this No. 1 pick, we had a 1.8 percent chance, so I loved it.”

Irving also said that he believes the front office and the ownership will do a great job in the draft.

The former Duke star will miss the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn ACL. But Dallas has not shown any indication that they'll move on from him. Instead, the organization has stayed committed and will wait for him to recover from his injury.

