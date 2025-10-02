"Not that guy to come in and tear a team down": Steve Kerr makes major Jonathan Kuminga admission with eye-catching 'alpha' analogy

After months of back-and-forth negotiations during the summer, Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. While some fans may be concerned that the lengthy talks could affect team chemistry, coach Steve Kerr quickly dismissed that notion.Kerr spoke to reporters about Kuminga’s professionalism and emphasized that the forward has always put the team first.“I mean, we got a good team,” Kerr said. “We got powerful leadership in the locker room. I've known JK for four years now. He's not that guy to come in, and, you know, tear a team down.”Kerr also highlighted the strong presence of the Warriors’ veteran leaders, claiming that they will be able to maintain a positive environment in the locker room:“Jimmy instantly changed our team last year. Jimmy is an alpha. Steph and Draymond are alphas. They run that locker room. I’m not worried about anything.”For a long time, Kuminga’s camp and the Warriors' front office couldn’t agree on what his extension should look like. Kuminga’s representatives believed he was worth around $30 million per season, while Golden State was only willing to put three offers on the table, with neither paying him as much.Eventually, the two sides found common ground just before training camp. Kuminga agreed a two-year extension worth $48.5 million, which includes a player option.Steph Curry speaks about Jonathan Kuminga’s professionalism Jonathan Kuminga’s contract includes a team option for next season, which has fueled speculation about his future with the Golden State Warriors. Many believe Kuminga might try to push for a trade in January before the midseason deadline.Steph Curry, though, sees things differently. Having shared the locker room with Kuminga for the past four years, Curry was confident in expressing his faith in the youngster's mindset.“He’ll be committed when he gets here. I just know, from man to man, he didn’t want to be in the way of anything. So, let that situation play out, he can speak for himself,” Curry said.Alongside keeping Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors’ front office also re-signed De’Anthony Melton. They also brought in veteran Al Horford to replace Kevon Looney and acquired Seth Curry.