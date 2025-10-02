  • home icon
  "Not that guy to come in and tear a team down": Steve Kerr makes major Jonathan Kuminga admission with eye-catching 'alpha' analogy

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 02, 2025 10:46 GMT
After months of back-and-forth negotiations during the summer, Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. While some fans may be concerned that the lengthy talks could affect team chemistry, coach Steve Kerr quickly dismissed that notion.

Kerr spoke to reporters about Kuminga’s professionalism and emphasized that the forward has always put the team first.

“I mean, we got a good team,” Kerr said. “We got powerful leadership in the locker room. I've known JK for four years now. He's not that guy to come in, and, you know, tear a team down.”

Kerr also highlighted the strong presence of the Warriors’ veteran leaders, claiming that they will be able to maintain a positive environment in the locker room:

“Jimmy instantly changed our team last year. Jimmy is an alpha. Steph and Draymond are alphas. They run that locker room. I’m not worried about anything.”
For a long time, Kuminga’s camp and the Warriors' front office couldn’t agree on what his extension should look like. Kuminga’s representatives believed he was worth around $30 million per season, while Golden State was only willing to put three offers on the table, with neither paying him as much.

Eventually, the two sides found common ground just before training camp. Kuminga agreed a two-year extension worth $48.5 million, which includes a player option.

Steph Curry speaks about Jonathan Kuminga’s professionalism

Jonathan Kuminga’s contract includes a team option for next season, which has fueled speculation about his future with the Golden State Warriors. Many believe Kuminga might try to push for a trade in January before the midseason deadline.

Steph Curry, though, sees things differently. Having shared the locker room with Kuminga for the past four years, Curry was confident in expressing his faith in the youngster's mindset.

“He’ll be committed when he gets here. I just know, from man to man, he didn’t want to be in the way of anything. So, let that situation play out, he can speak for himself,” Curry said.

Alongside keeping Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors’ front office also re-signed De’Anthony Melton. They also brought in veteran Al Horford to replace Kevon Looney and acquired Seth Curry.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Bhargav
