"Not happening": Terance Mann reveals Clippers extension talks not underway despite starting lineup inclusion 

Terance Mann will play a role in the LA Clippers' championship aspirations this season. After cementing his place as one of the league's best young prospects last year, Mann has found himself at the heart of trade talks this offseason. Philadelphia 76ers have been eager to acquire Mann, with James Harden looking to part ways with the team.

On the other hand, the Clippers have continued to indicate that Mann isn't available in trade talks. The team has yet to begin extension talks with the young standout.

While speaking to media members recently ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, Terance Mann discussed the status of a potential contract extension. Although he's preparing to enter the season as a starter, he's also notably entering the season without an extension secured beyond the 2024-25 season.

In the past, players entering a contract year without an extension secured have been able to create their value on the market. If they outperform expectations, they will demand a higher asking price. In the case of Mann, he will be able to use this season to play up his value on the market, with the safety of knowing he still has one more year left on his deal.

With Monday's extension deadline, Terance Mann gave an update on the situation, simply stating:

"Nah. Not happening."

Looking at the latest trade talks surrounding Terance Mann

Many fans believe Mann could get out of LA when the time comes, as he has not had any discussions regarding a contract extension. With trade talks surrounding the 27-year-old heading into the season, it's unlikely that a Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers trade for Mann and Harden will materialize.

In light of that, however, the fact that Daryl Morey has been adamant that he wants a valuable player if he chooses to trade Harden speaks volumes about his value. Although his points-per-game average was down last year compared to the year prior, his efficiency and two-way play have been impressive.

Although fans may question whether or not he'll be with the team after his contract is up, coach Ty Lue has made it clear that he and the team are happy to have Mann. Speaking with media members amid the trade rumors, Lue stated recently:

“But we love T-Mann, and T-Mann is going to be here, so we're not worried about what they're saying outside and all the speculations or whatever. It's a good thing to be wanted, I'll tell you that.”

Mann and the LA Clippers' season is set to begin on October 25th, with a showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers. The game and season will allow Mann to hit the ground running.