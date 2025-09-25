"Not that important to me" - JJ Redick makes major statement on Lakers' starting lineup following roster upgrades around Luka Doncic

There are questions regarding the LA Lakers' starting lineup following the moves they made for Luka Doncic. Over the summer, the Lakers acquired Deandre Ayton, who was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers. Many believe that he's the perfect fit next to Doncic in the starting lineup as the team's center.Marcus Smart, whose contract was bought out by the Washington Wizards, was also signed by the front office. Although he has suffered various injuries over the past two years, many still believe in his ability to be an elite perimeter defender. Lastly, the Lakers signed Jake LaRavia, a reliable shooter from deep.Given the move the team made, there are some questions about what the starting lineup will look like. During the team's Media Day on Thursday, head coach JJ Redick was questioned about the possible starting lineup.However, Redick revealed that he hasn't given much thought to the Lakers' starting lineup with Doncic and LeBron James.&quot;It's not that important to me, I haven't spent a ton of time thinking about it,&quot; Redick said. &quot;We certainly have a number of players -- seven or eight, starter-level players in the NBA... Not gonna spend too much time banging my head against the wall on that before we have a practice.&quot;Austin Reaves could cut as one of the starters for the 2025-26 season. Last season, Reaves proved to be one of the most productive and important players on the roster. In 73 games, he averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.With the arrival of Smart, however, there's a chance that Reaves could serve as the second unit's leader. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year can hide the defensive lapses that Doncic has. But the 27-year-old guard can help the team's offense.NBA insider suggests the Lakers' starting lineupIt's given that Doncic and James are secure in the Lakers' starting lineup heading into the next season. Both are established stars and making them come off the bench might not be the best decision.This comes down to which three players will surround the star duo. NBA insider Jovan Buha discussed how Ayton is secured as the team's starting center. The only problem for the team would be the final two spots. “I see five candidates for the final two spots. I see Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent. But really, I think it comes down to Austin, Rui, and Marcus,” Buha saidBuha narrowed it down when he implied that Reaves is part of the Lakers' starting lineup.“So really it comes down to Marcus Smart vs Rui Hachimura. But going back to the facts with the starters, Marcus Smart is a point-of-attack defender and could also slide up and defend 3s and even some 4s, whereas Rui is primarily a 4 defensively.”Reaves had a great year, averaging 20 points for the first time last season, which is the best in his young career. Making him come off the bench might not be the best move for the team.