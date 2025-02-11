"Not introducing LeBron last is crazy": Lakers fans floored with Luka Doncic's electric introduction

Luka Doncic's much-awaited LA Lakers introduction was as electric as expected. In a case where superstars are being introduced last, that honor was reserved to the 25-year-old superstar they acquired before the deadline. His teammate, LeBron James made way for the Doncic last call announcement in a wholesome gesture much to the fans' delight.

Doncic's introduction at the Crypto.com Arena had fans on their seats, and with free Doncic tees for the attendees. The atmosphere was festive at best as the Lakers welcomed their newest star.

Reactions poured in soon, with one of the fans writing:

"Not introducing LeBron last is crazy"

One fan was still in a daze about the Luka Doncic trade:

"This is still surreal!"

Another was confident of a title coming in.

"Championship loading"

One fan tweeted:

"Luka’s first introduction as a Laker was electric—what a moment to kick off a new era in Los Angeles! The energy in the arena was off the charts, and you could feel the anticipation for what he’ll bring to the team."

And a Mavs fan was understandably miffed:

"Can’t believe this is real. Nico Harrison is an embarrassment"

At the time of writing, the Lakers led the Jazz 37-25 in the first quarter with Luka Doncic propping up a three and A deuce for five points.

