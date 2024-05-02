"Not like how you cheated on iggy doe": NBA fans blast Nick Young over bold Luka Doncic claim

Nick Young was criticized after making a bold claim about Luka Doncic. On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks went up against the LA Clippers in Game 5 of their NBA playoff series.

Doncic's performance was impressive, as he surpassed 1000 playoff points. However, Young feels the game was played unfairly.

“They already cheating for Luka,” he tweeted on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He was criticized by fans across the social media platform for his tweet.

One fan even took shots at Young for cheating on Iggy Azalea, his then-fiancee. The pair broke up in 2016 after a video of Young admitting to cheating on the Australian rapper surfaced online.

In 2016, Azalea confirmed her breakup with Young in a since-deleted tweet:

"I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

“Clippers missed 14 three-pointers in a row but yeah, NBA is rigging for Mavs,” @GOAT_GV tweeted.

“luka on Real Madrid was better den your whole NBA career,” @grinchxn tweeted.

“The hate you have for Luka and Jokic needs to be studied,” @JeremyNicolls tweeted.

Kyrie Irving opens up about Luka Doncic playing despite not being completely healthy

Kyrie Irving praised Dallas Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic for his resilience despite being sick. When the team was 2-2 in the series against the LA Clippers, Doncic revealed he was not 100% healthy.

Doncic shared his knee has been troubling him for most of the playoff series against LA. Despite this, in Game 5, he scored 15 points in the first quarter and 20 in the next three quarters.

Doncic ended with 35 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Although he fell three rebounds short of a triple-double, Doncic gladly took it. His team thrashed the LA Clippers 123-93 and will head back to Texas with a 3-2 advantage.

Speaking about his teammate’s impressive performance on the night, Kyrie Irving showered praise. While speaking post-game, Irving had this to say:

“The pride he takes in taking care of himself and when he’s not feeling 100%, he still is gonna go out there and play, and for me as a teammate, I enjoy that."

Expand Tweet

That said, it will be interesting to see how Luka Doncic steps up in Game 6 of their playoff series.