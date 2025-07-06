  • home icon
  "Not like these other spoiled nepo babies" - NBA fans react as Joel Embiid's newest teammate VJ Edgecombe erupts with double-double on debut

"Not like these other spoiled nepo babies" - NBA fans react as Joel Embiid's newest teammate VJ Edgecombe erupts with double-double on debut

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 06, 2025 04:50 GMT
NBA fans react as Joel Embiid
NBA fans react as Joel Embiid's newest teammate VJ Edgecombe erupts with double-double on debut. (Photo: GETTY)

Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe dropped a double-double in his NBA Summer League debut on Saturday. Edgecombe finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, prompting fans to react to Joel Embiid's new teammate online. Fellow rookies with basketball connections also caught strays on social media.

Edgecombe was simply fantastic for the Sixers, putting up a double-double along with four assists, a steal and two blocks on 13-for-27 shooting. However, the Utah Jazz still prevailed and earned a 93-89 win.

Despite the victory for the Jazz, Edgecombe was the one who made the headlines. He looked like one of the best players in the Summer League, though he only went 1-for-7 from 3-point range and went to the free-throw line three times.

VJ Edgecombe's performance drew praise from NBA fans in general, with some Philadelphia 76ers hyping up their rookie. There was even a fan who thought that Edgecombe deserved to go number one over some "nepo" babies in his draft class.

Here are some of the best comments.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

