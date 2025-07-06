"Not like these other spoiled nepo babies" - NBA fans react as Joel Embiid's newest teammate VJ Edgecombe erupts with double-double on debut

Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe dropped a double-double in his NBA Summer League debut on Saturday. Edgecombe finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, prompting fans to react to Joel Embiid's new teammate online. Fellow rookies with basketball connections also caught strays on social media.

Edgecombe was simply fantastic for the Sixers, putting up a double-double along with four assists, a steal and two blocks on 13-for-27 shooting. However, the Utah Jazz still prevailed and earned a 93-89 win.

Despite the victory for the Jazz, Edgecombe was the one who made the headlines. He looked like one of the best players in the Summer League, though he only went 1-for-7 from 3-point range and went to the free-throw line three times.

VJ Edgecombe's performance drew praise from NBA fans in general, with some Philadelphia 76ers hyping up their rookie. There was even a fan who thought that Edgecombe deserved to go number one over some "nepo" babies in his draft class.

Here are some of the best comments.

77 👑 @7ixers LINK Most obvious star in the draft, he's not like these other spoiled nepo babies lol

Stakit @stakit_live LINK Looking like the steal of the draft

Jayceon Taylor @Y0dasLeftNut LINK That hunger is on full display booooy…🫡🫡

sledd24 @ActIVWitness LINK Star in the making wish he went to a place where he could actually be the star and not competing for a role with 4 other players

Dunkk @wake_please_ LINK Shoulda gone number 2.. don’t @ me in a year…

JL @OGsGOAT LINK loved so much of what i saw from him today, aggressive, athletic with some midrange touch. just gotta work on the shooting a bit more

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

