"Not a lot of meat back there" - Stephen Curry jokes about a possible hip injury, raising questions about his availability against the Detroit Pistons

Stephen Curry has been in sensational form of late and dominated in yet another game to help the Warriors clinch a victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite suffering from a hip contusion.

Curry spoke about the injury during his post-match interview. The Warriors star said it messed with him and that he had to get it checked out, putting his status for the game against the Detroit Pistons in doubt.

Chef Curry has come out all guns blazing this season and has averaged 29.5 points, 6.5 assists, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals. Steph's form has been a key reason behind vaulting a good Golden State Warriors team to a great one.

Curry's dominance was showcased in the game against title favorites the Brooklyn Nets and former teammate Kevin Durant, who is the fortrunner at the moment for the MVP along with Steph. It was in the game against the Nets that the superstar guard suffered a hip contusion during a nasty collision with James Harden.

Stephen Curry during his post-match interview elaborated on the injury, saying that it messed with him a bit and that he was planning to get it checked out, depending on how he felt the next day, posing questions over his availability for the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Here's what he said:

"I'll get an assessment. That charge really messed with me a little bit, so I'm just trying to deal with that a little bit. So we'll see how it feels when I wake up."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry said the charge he took on Harden the other night “messed with me a little bit.” Fell hard on his hip. “Not a lot of meat back there.” It sounds possible he misses tomorrow’s game in Detroit. “Gotta get an assessment.” Steph Curry said the charge he took on Harden the other night “messed with me a little bit.” Fell hard on his hip. “Not a lot of meat back there.” It sounds possible he misses tomorrow’s game in Detroit. “Gotta get an assessment.” https://t.co/8TuBBKiqm4

The Warriors will take their time and not rush him back considering how crucial he is to their future plans. If Stephen Curry manages to remain injury free and the Warriors stay consistent, things might start looking like 2015 all over again, with Steph winning the MVP and GSW winning the NBA championship?

Can Stephen Curry win his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors this season?

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors look miles ahead of their competition at the moment despite it being very early in the season to jump to conclusions. However, the Golden State Warriors are in the top two for both defensive and offensive ratings, proving how efficient they have been as a whole.

Stephen Curry has been in NBA MVP mode and has put up mind-numbing numbers while mesmerizing fans, analysts and opponents with ridiculous shots. Steph looks like he's locked in as he looks to prove his doubters wrong and help their Warriors fulfill their true potential.

Steph's always been an elite offensive weapon but this season he's picked things up on the defensive side too, pressuring ball handlers and forcing turnovers.

The Warriors are playing elite basketball without their second-best player Klay Thompson. With Klay and James Wiseman returning soon, Golden State is sure to turn it up a notch. The biggest obstacle for the Warriors is not a team from outside but themselves.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If they manage to remain consistent and healthy, don't be surprised if you see Stephen Curry holding up the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season.

Edited by Parimal