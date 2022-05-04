"Not the majority of dweebs who don't even watch basketball" - LeBron James takes a direct shot at NBA awards voters, cites MIP winner as an example

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have taken the NBA by storm this year and have put LeBron James and the league on notice. The All-Star guard has leveled up his game, propelling his numbers to an MVP level output.

The Memphis Grizzlies are tied up in a competitive, seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors. An emphatic Game 2 victory for the Grizzlies had fans in awe after a spectacular performance from Morant, prompting a response from LeBron James himself.

In his tweet, James wrote:

"JA so damn tough!!!! There's no way Ja should even have been in MIP talks. This guy is a flat out star and always have been!! Real basketball minds know. Not the majority of dweebs who don't even watch basketball on those voting ballots."

LeBron James' tweet came with relevance to Ja Morant's performance and was directed at the incompetency of award voters.

The season is coming to a close, and the awards are raking in. The league has announced the winners of the Defensive Player of the year (DPOY), the sixth man of the year (6MOY), and the Most Improved Player (MIP).

To the dismay of many, Morant was the recipient of the MIP award. This isn't due to the fact that Morant isn't deserving of the award, as arguments can be made for that case too.

Morant has taken a massive leap and dropped stellar performances over the course of the regular season. The Grizzlies guard increased his points per game (PPG) from 19.1 to 27.4. A difference of 8.3 PPG.

It is also important to note that this significant increase has helped lead the Grizzlies to a second-place finish in the West. The numbers and influence the guard has had on the franchise must absolutely be recognized.

Nevertheless, this increase does not warrant Morant being in the MIP conversation. He should clearly be a part of the MVP conversation, given his performances.

The fiasco set off multiple heated debates with regards to players who have taken an enormous leap. Many believe there must be a clear distinction as to who can be classified under the most improved category, such as Jordan Poole.

LeBron James and the complicated history of awards

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for the better part of a decade now. However, James rarely receives credit where it's due, and on multiple occasions, has been robbed of awards.

James had a stellar season in 2013, accomplishing every objective there was to be accomplished. He won a championship, an MVP and a Finals MVP, but was robbed of the DPOY award, losing out to Marc Gasol.

In 2018, he carried a depleted and poorly constructed Cleveland Cavaliers roster to a fourth-place finish and a finals appearance. He also led the league in several statistical categories, but finished behind James Harden in MVP voting. Daylight Robbery.

LeBron James has not been one to care about awards, but has been vocal about incompetent choices.

