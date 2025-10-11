  • home icon
  "Not so much about the money" - Lakers fan who sued LeBron James for "Second Decision" PR stunt rips into hero for fraud and deception

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 11, 2025
Lakers fan who sued LeBron James for "Second Decision" PR stunt rips into hero for fraud and deception.

LeBron James had more than half of the basketball community on the edge of their seats on Monday when he dropped a teaser titled "The Second Decision". The Lakers star shared the teaser on his major social media platforms and said that "the decisions of all decisions" will be announced on Tuesday.

Speculations ran wild in the community, and many fans assumed that the Lakers star was going to announce his decision to retire. However, the teaser turned out to be a mere commercial for the Cognac brand, Hennessy.

Many fans, anticipating that James was going to announce his retirement, bought tickets to Lakers games in advance. However, when the teaser turned out to be a commercial, those same fans were left distraught.

One such fan, named Andrew Garcia, has stepped forward and sued the Lakers star for fraud. On Friday, Garcia participated in an interview with Fox Local, where he explained his thought process behind suing LeBron James.

"It is not so much about money... A lot of it is about principle," Garcia said. "He should know that fans are gonna go spend their hard earned money."
The Lakers fan has filed a lawsuit against the franchise's superstar for fraud, deception, and misrepresentation. Garcia seeks to recover the $856.66 he spent on the Lakers game tickets. However, in his interview, he expressed a desire to be compensated more than what he spent.

LeBron James' former teammate defends Lakers star from "The Second Decision" backlash

LeBron James' former teammate, Danny Green, stepped in to defend the Lakers star, following the controversial "The Second Decision" teaser video. During one segment of Thursday's episode of "Inside the Green Room" podcast, the show's host, Harrison Stanford, threw shade on James for using one of the most negative moments of his career as a marketing campaign.

After Stanford was done, Green explained that James should not be blamed for the commercial, as the real culprits were Hennessy.

"I am thinking Henny's out of pocket," He said. "They are the ones who draw up the commercial. I don't think Bron drew up the commercial."

Stanford then asked if LeBron James could have disagreed to go ahead with the idea if he wanted to. Later, Green said that James probably accepted the idea because of the huge money involved with the campaign. He called the Lakers star a master marketer and appreciated his skills as a brand ambassador.

Edited by Avi Shravan
