  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Not picking Kawhi": Clippers' $18,102,000 center jokingly refuses to swap lives with Kawhi Leonard after Aspiration deal saga

"Not picking Kawhi": Clippers' $18,102,000 center jokingly refuses to swap lives with Kawhi Leonard after Aspiration deal saga

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 12, 2025 06:30 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty

The LA Clippers' offseason has been nothing short of colorful. From the acquisition of Bradley Beal and Brook Lopez to the Aspiration saga involving Kawhi Leonard, the inhabitants of Intuit Dome have been a trending topic within the NBA community in more ways than one.

Ad

As far as Clippers center Ivica Zubac is concerned, the Leonard situation was far from desirable. In fact, when social media personality Jamal Christopher swung by media day and asked Zubac which Clippers teammate he'd want to swap lives with, the big Croatian quickly ruled out one individual.

"Being Kawhi this past summer was not easy, so I'm not picking Kawhi," Zubac said with a chuckle.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Zubac, who is set to earn $18,102,000 this season as per Spotrac, also got a big laugh out of Christopher's revelation that he'd jokingly invited Leonard to do a podcast on the Aspiration controversy. Leonard apparently refused the offer.

Though social media buzz has somewhat cooled off on the former Finals MVP, Leonard was the talk of the town in late September when podcaster Pablo Torre dropped a bombshell claim. According to Torre, Leonard had signed a $28 million "no-show" endorsement deal with a startup called Aspiration in 2021.

Ad

Torre alleged that the Aspiration deal was devised to allow the Clippers to circumvent the salary cap. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had supposedly made multi-million dollar investments into Aspiration.

The NBA has announced that it would launch an investigation into Torre's claims. There's a possibility, of course, that the findings of this investigation will impact not only Leonard but his teammates and the Clippers organization as well.

Clippers point guard from "Lob CIty" days makes splash in preseason debut

Another major news item involving the Clippers this offseason was the return of Chris Paul, who'd gained fame as part of the flashy "Lob CIty" squad in the 2010s.

Ad

This past Thursday, Paul made his preseason debut when the Clippers took on the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. CP3 stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Fans are eager to see what the 40-year-old floor general can bring to the table as the Clippers make another playoff push this season.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications