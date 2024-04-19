"Not really down that road": Golden State Warriors GM breaks silence on prospects of veteran guard's return

After missing the playoffs, the Golden State Warriors face an offseason of uncertainty. Among the questions surrounding the team is declining veteran point guard Chris Paul's future. According to Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., the franchise is interested in bringing the soon-to-be-39-year-old back next season.

When Golden State acquired Paul from the Washington Wizards in the offseason, he was expected to bring veteran leadership and playmaking off the bench. While he did so, his offensive production waned, resulting in a career-low scoring average (9.2 points per game).

Meanwhile, Paul was limited to only 58 games due to injury. Thus, most would probably agree that he didn't live up to his lofty $30.8 million salary this season.

The 19-year veteran has an additional $30 million remaining on his contract for next season. However, it is non-guaranteed, providing the Warriors with offseason financial flexibility.

During his end-of-season exit interview, Dunleavy touched on Paul's future with Golden State, noting that he would welcome his return. However, he added that it will depend on whether the Warriors can work Paul's expiring contract into their offseason plans.

"Overall, I was really pleased with Chris, having him on this team this year, what he gave us in the locker room, on the court, off the court," Dunleavy said. "... Moving forward, because of his production, and the guy can still do it, and what he means to winning and all that stuff, we certainly have interest in bringing him back.

"But, the puzzle stuff we gotta look at and figure out and see, and there's definitely a viable path to do that, but we're not really down the road yet of specifically what we can and can't do."

While Dunleavy made it clear that Golden State is in the early stages of its offseason planning, he added that "everything is on the table." So, the Warriors could have a vastly different roster next season.

Chris Paul open to return to Warriors

This season marked Chris Paul's first time coming off the bench in his 19-year career and his first time missing the playoffs since 2010. Given that his career is on the downswing, some have speculated that he could retire. However, the veteran point guard has no plans to do so.

After the Sacramento Kings eliminated the Warriors from the play-in tournament on Tuesday, Paul spoke to The Athletic's Anthony Slater about his future. He highlighted that it would be a family decision but that he "hasn't thought about" retirement.

The 12-time All-Star added that he would "have a conversation" with Mike Dunleavy Jr. and coach Steve Kerr "when it's time" and "see what it looks like."

So, regardless of whether Paul remains with Golden State, fans can expect to see him back on an NBA roster next season.

