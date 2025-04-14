"Not senior citizens": Draymond Green elicits laughs from reporters when addressing fatigue concerns ahead of play-in tourney

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors lost 124-119 in overtime to the LA Clippers. The loss dropped the Dubs into the play-in tournament, where they will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco on Tuesday. After the lung-busting loss and exacting schedule to close the season, many have become worried about the Warriors’ collective gas tank.
Green had this to say after the game when asked about fatigue possibly becoming a factor for a veteran-laden team:
“We’ll be fine. Playoffs require no back-to-backs. … We’ll be alright. We’re not senior citizens. We’re high-level basketball players. If we have to play tomorrow, we'll be alright. We trained all year for this. No disrespect to the senior citizens, by the way. We love our senior citizens.”
The game against the LA Clippers was the seventh for the Golden State Warriors in 11 days. They have only a day to rest before facing the Memphis Grizzlies for a chance to grab the No. 7 seed. If the Dubs lose, they will host the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Dallas Mavericks showdown.
Steph Curry (37), Jimmy Butler (35) and Draymond Green (35) have played major minutes down the stretch. Green is confident fatigue will not have an impact on them. If they are healthy, the power forward expect them to suit up until the Dubs win the championship or go home.
Draymond Green and the Warriors frontline were crushed on the boards by the Clippers
The LA Clippers dominated the rebounding battle 42-25, including 9-3 on the offensive boards. LA’s stranglehold in that category led to multiple second and even third opportunities to score.
Draymond Green, averaging 6.1 rebounds per game, had three on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors starting five combined for 14 rebounds, while Clippers center Ivica Zubac had 17.
The disparity in rebounding prompted Steve Kerr to say in the postgame conference that it “bothered” him. If the Dubs are fatigued, they could suffer another crushing loss in the battle of the boards to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Draymond Green is confident that lack of energy should not be a concern. Only time will tell if the Warriors' gas tank is full starting with a Tuesday showdown with the Grizzlies.
