"Not if Shanghai Sharks can one-up them": Klay Thompson favored to sign with 76ers has NBA fans in splits

Klay Thompson has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers since October 2023, and his latest fourth-quarter benching during the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets has raised questions regarding his future with the side. While the forward/guard is navigating a rough season, the odds of the 76ers landing him have increased, leaving fans in splits. With the trade deadline looming, there is no word yet on who the Warriors will be putting out on the market, but recent developments say neither the 33-year-old nor Draymond Green are on the table.

According to a post on X, the 76ers are +290 to land the 4x NBA champion while the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons are second and third in line to get the star's services, with +300.

One of the fans had a hilarious response:

More fans chimed in:

Earlier, it was reported that the Warriors are not interested in trading Thompson and would most likely look at dealing Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul. With the guard's future secure with Golden State for now, only time will tell if he can make a difference for the side in the remaining games this season.

"It's very hard": Klay Thompson admits to feeling disappointed after fourth-quarter benching

Klay Thompson has the clutch gene — one that has won several games for the Warriors over the years. But he seems to be going through a slump this season, which has led to head coach Steve Kerr ringing in some changes. On Monday, Thompson had to watch from the bench as the Dubs propped up a 109-98 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, he admitted it was hard for him.

"You kidding me? Go from, you know, one of the best players ... it's hard for anybody. I'll be honest with you. It's very hard."

The star finished 4-for-9 from the field and didn't shoot a single three. Kerr replaced him with Moses Moody with 7:19 remaining in the fourth stretch and later brought in Gui Santo in his place

This season, his numbers have declined as he averages 17.1 points — his lowest since his second season in the league. The younger players in the league who have been playing his role have done much better. However, what he has over the rest is experience, and the Warriors will hope Klay Thompson hits form as the side looks to make a late playoff dash.

