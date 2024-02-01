"Not spending minimum $3500 for this"- NBA League Pass available on Apple Vision Pro sparks debate among NBA fans

The NBA is jumping in on the new Apple Vision Pro craze. The tech giant just released the long-hyped virtual reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. The league is showing off its own connections with the new tech. The Apple Vision Pro has a feature connected to League Pass that could be revolutionary.

A video on social media showed off how fans could potentially use the NBA app with the new headset. Fans with a League Pass subscription can stream up to five games at once in the multiview function of the app.

The games will appear on the in-face display seemingly right in front of you with the VR headset. Fans can also add windows to the display to show live stats and scores from other games along with your own personal messages.

The technology and video look quite stunning. However, not every sports fan is convinced. Some took to Twitter to say they would not shell out the cash for the new device. Check out that and other social media reactions.

How much does NBA League Pass cost with Apple Vision Pro?

It is easy to see why some fans are not going to throw their money at Apple to watch basketball on the new Vision Pro. It would cost a pretty penny to experience the new technology.

The headset starts at $3,499 for the 256GB version. The 1TB comes in at a shocking $3,899. That is just for the headset without any accessories.

The NBA app for the hardware is free. However, to enjoy the multigame experience you would need a League Pass subscription. Right now, the basic plan is $49.99 for the rest of the season. The premium tier without ads is listed at $74.99.

Consumers are getting close to $4,000 to enjoy the setup shown off in the viral video. No wonder most fans are happy with their current and normal basketball viewing experience.

If you do want to buy the Apple Vision Pro, it can preordered in the United States now. It will officially release on Apple’s sites on February 2nd, 2024. A current League Pass subscription will work as soon as you set up your headset.

The NBA app is one of the many apps already wired for use with the Vision Pro. Owners of Apple’s latest device can also use it to stream other sports like golf and MLS.

Users can also use compatible sports broadcasting apps like ESPN, FOX Sports, Paramount+, NBC Sports and more to stream sports right in their homes. Certain cable providers will also have compatible apps if you subscribe to League Pass and other sports channels that way. The future of basketball streaming is here.

