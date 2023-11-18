“Not a truly great player anymore”: NBA analyst believes James Harden is no longer his MVP self amidst Clippers turmoil

The James Harden era has not gone well for the LA Clippers. They are winless in their last six games, five of which happened with the former MVP in the lineup. Clippers coach Ty Lue has been preaching patience despite the season-long consecutive losses. The team is confident that once they figure things out, they will be tough to beat in any seven-game series.

Harden is now on his fourth team in five seasons. The days when he was front and center of his team’s offense are seemingly past him. Despite the point guard’s contention that he’s not a system player, he may have to accept that he’s no longer a franchise player.

NBA insider Michael Wilbon had this to say about the LA Clippers’ rough start with James Harden (via NBA on ESPN):

“Philadelphia had to get rid of him. You’re not winning these things with James Harden, not anymore. At his best, he came up short, when he was a truly great player.

"He’s not a truly great player anymore. He had no camp and no preseason because he decided not to have it. And yet, do we see him taking accountability for that now?”

Harden’s reputation for wilting in the playoffs when he was arguably the best player in the NBA is well-documented. During his years with the Houston Rockets, he came up short repeatedly in big games. Houston had several opportunities to stop the dynastic Golden State Warriors but could not do it with Harden as the main man.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Boston Celtics in last season’s playoffs was yet another example of James Harden’s disappearing acts. After Philly built a 3-2 lead, “The Beard” went missing. He went a combined 22 points on 7-27 shooting in Games 6 and 7 of that series. Harden was 1-11 from behind the arc during that stretch as well.

In the loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Harden had 10 third-quarter points and bragged to teammate Bones Hyland that he had his rhythm going. He did not score a single point in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets walked away with a victory.

James Harden had a quick start against the Houston Rockets tonight

James Harden is playing against the Houston Rockets for the first time as a member of the LA Clippers. He quickly went off to a sizzling start for Ty Lue’s team, scoring eight of the team’s 23 points and adding one assist.

Harden was aggressive and attempted to attack the rim on a few occasions. Had his teammates knocked down a few open jumpers, he would have had more assists to his name. He was arguably the biggest reason why the Clippers opened a 29-23 first-quarter lead.

Since then, James Harden has only added three points, two turnovers and no assist. The Houston Rockets have clawed back into the game and are leading 48-43 with 2:02 left in the second quarter.

The criticism will only continue to grow if the Clippers lose their seventh straight and sixth consecutive in the Harden era.