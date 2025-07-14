"Not for us to rebut" - Rich Paul reveals LeBron James’ mindset about Lakers future amid swirling trade rumors

LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, explained how his client is handling his uncertainty with the LA Lakers this summer. There have been numerous reports regarding James and the Lakers' rocky relationship this offseason. Some speculate that LeBron will suit up for a different team next season.

However, neither James nor the Lakers confirmed any of these reports. LeBron's agent, Paul, spoke on SiriusXM NBA Radio to break down what's going through his client's mind and how they've been handling the trade rumors.

"There's so many voices in today's game," Paul said. "Everyone has a job to do. For us, 'Hey, let those people do their job.' It's not for us to rebut or to try to give clarity on what's said, what's not said. That's not the focus. The focus is, 'Hey (LeBron), enjoy your summer.'"

Paul previously mentioned how his client is looking to win another title next season. The agent is seeking the ideal situation for James next season and is waiting to see which team best aligns with The King's goals and aspirations.

Rich Paul reveals four teams contacted him regarding LeBron James

While LeBron James may not be officially on the trading block yet, some teams are aware of the rumors and are already taking their chances in acquiring The King via trade.

According to James' agent, Rich Paul, four teams have expressed interest in offering the LA Lakers a trade deal.

The four teams in question are rumored to be the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. Seeing LeBron go back to Cleveland would surely be a fitting move, especially in the twilight of his career. James ending up with the Warriors also doesn't seem far-fetched, considering how Steph Curry expressed interest in playing with him.

As for the Clippers and Mavericks, if LeBron James ends up on either one of those teams, it would be a shocking move. Playing for the Clippers so LeBron could stay in LA makes sense, but it would undoubtedly stir up a lot of tension between him and the Lakers.

LeBron James has yet to express interest in a trade to another team. Rich Paul claimed that James is still mulling over the situation and is scouting how the Lakers' offseason plays out. LA has also acquired Deandre Ayton, filling in the center position that the King has requested for a while now. Ayton's acquisition could be the Lakers' way of making LeBron stay.

