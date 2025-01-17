“Not the same without Jimmy Butler”: Heat fans react to return of Vice uniforms amid $146M trade buzz 

On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced the return of their popular Vice uniforms and Jimmy Butler was featured in the jersey promotion. When the team released photos of its players wearing these uniforms on its X/Twitter and Instagram accounts, fans were quick to notice that disgruntled star Butler made an appearance alongside players like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Butler, whose three-year contract with the Heat is worth $146 million, according to Spotrac, has been the primary focus of NBA fans' speculations as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches.

Some fans made it clear that they're itching to see Butler don a Heat jersey in the foreseeable future:

"Not the same without Jimmy," one fan said in response to an image of Butler wearing a Vice jersey.

"Make it right with Butler before you worry about uniforms!" another fan insisted.

"Try to bring back Butler," another fan said.

Other fans commented on the decision of the Heat's social media team to put up Butler's picture in their announcements regarding the Vice jerseys:

"It's a bit passive-aggressive to put Butler up there," one fan added.

"Jimmy probably not the best uniform model for the Heat right now…." commented another.

"Jimmy going to wear it while he's playing for the Suns?" another fan said.

For weeks, Butler's name has been brought up in trade rumors involving teams like the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. There are even reports that Butler could be staying with Miami after all. At this point, no one knows for sure where he'll get to rediscover his "joy," as he alluded to in a Jan. 2 postgame interview.

Former Heat player: "Jimmy Butler is trying to sink that ship"

While some fans have come to Butler's defense in this turbulent situation, a former Heat player expressed his support for Heat President Pat Riley.

On the Jan. 11 edition of SiriusXM NBA Radio, Tim Hardaway Sr. made it crystal clear that he was backing Riley in the Butler transfer saga:

"You don't disrespect authority and that's what Jimmy Butler has been doing," Hardaway said on the radio show. "Jimmy Butler is trying to sink that ship. That ship is not going to sink. I'm all with Pat Riley."

Riley coached Hardaway from 1996 to 2001, and given the distinct nature of the so-called "Heat culture," it's understandable why Hardaway would express his solidarity with his former mentor. NBA fans, meanwhile, are waiting with bated breath to see what Riley will do with Butler in the coming weeks.

