"Not this year" - Commentator trolls Stephen Curry after he gets no-call for foul-baiting on a 3-point shot

Stephen Curry is the latest star to be impacted by changes in the NBA's foul-baiting rules.

The 33-year-old tried to draw a three-point foul during the first quarter of Monday's preseason tie between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. Despite significant contact, the referee decided not to award him with a shooting foul.

The commentator did not hold back after the incident occurred and hilariously trolled Stephen Curry.

"Not this year," said the commentator.

Curry and several other players have used this foul-baiting technique before. However, starting this season, the change in rules will not allow offensive players to get away with this kind of play anymore.

Offensive NBA players have managed to draw a lot of fouls over the years. This is because most of them could easily find the loopholes that would have a call ruled in their favor.

Stephen Curry's no-foul call is a great example of how players managed to draw fouls through what is called a 'non-basketball move.' The Warriors guard tried to launch himself into the defender after a pump fake during the game against the Trail Blazers. Unfortunately for him, that doesn't comply with the new rules implemented by the NBA.

Curry was the one to initiate maximum contact by leaning his body into the defender in that play. The defender was in no position to avoid the abrupt launch made into his body by the Warriors star. As a result, the referee did not rule it as a defensive foul.

Here's the new rule explained in full:

NBA Official @NBAOfficial The non-basketball move highlighted in this segment shows a shooter launching or leaning into a defender at an abnormal angle. The non-basketball move highlighted in this segment shows a shooter launching or leaning into a defender at an abnormal angle. https://t.co/4bChPtIHWI

If the contact is deemed marginal by the referee, it could also result in an offensive foul. The implementation of this rule seems fairer to defenders now. Many believe this should have come into effect a long time ago.

It will be interesting to see how quickly the likes of Stephen Curry and the rest of the players who relied on foul-baiting adjust to the new rules implemented by the NBA.

