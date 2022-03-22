"Nothing better than shutting people up" - Russell Westbrook after another great performance for LA Lakers, shows up in a sweater featuring a drawing from his son

The LA Lakers convincingly beat the Cleveland Cavaliers behind a great performance by LA's superstar duo of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James.

Westbrook has been an important asset for the LA Lakers in the absence of Anthony Davis as well. Stepping up his output in the last few games, Westbrook played a big role in the win against Cleveland.

Having faced a lot of media backlash himself, Russell Westbrook spoke about the difficulties the team has faced this season and how it prepared the side for the road ahead. He said:

"Honestly, I live for adversity. Just negativity from people that, you know, outside-in. Just constantly talking. Because there's nothing better than shutting people up. There's nothing better than like, sitting back and watching people just be quiet and not talk when when you're kinda trying to figure it out."

"And, I think, that's something our group realizes that outside people are doubting what we're able to do. Internally we are, like I said, super confident in our abilities to be able to score and defend at a high level and do it well and there's not much teams can do," he added.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Russ talks about some of the differences he's observed in the #Lakers ' ability to "orchestrate the game better and close out games when we have leads." @LakersReporter Russ talks about some of the differences he's observed in the #Lakers' ability to "orchestrate the game better and close out games when we have leads." @LakersReporter https://t.co/AISlfc99Us

On a lighter note, the Lakers' superstar guard also wore a custom cashmere sweater styled by his 4-year old son, Noah. Russell Westbrook had to make sure the cameras caught a glimpse of his son's handiwork on the sweater itself.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Russell Westbrook makes sure the camera shows the sweater he's wearing. His son drew the design and got the sweater made. Pretty cool. Russell Westbrook makes sure the camera shows the sweater he's wearing. His son drew the design and got the sweater made. Pretty cool. https://t.co/qrKkTx9BVy

While the side have been at the forefront of much criticism this season because of their poor performances, their win against the Cavaliers on Monday night proved to be an important one as the regular-season comes to an end.

Can Russell Westbrook maintain his current form for the LA Lakers?

Russell Westbrook leads the LA Lakers' fastbreak

After suffering considerable media backlash - with a lot of it being directed towards his family - Russell Westbrook still found ways to be a valuable asset on the floor for the LA Lakers in their recent outings.

While Westbrook has seemed out of his depth with the Purple and Gold for a large part of the season, he has been a crucial contributor in the last few games.

Racking up 20 points and 11 assists to aid the LA Lakers' winning effort against the Cavaliers, Westbrook has shown some consistency with regards to his role and requirements in the team.

Although Westbrook is having a subpar season by his standards as he records averages of 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, the last three games have seen a major uptick as he notches 21.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook last 3 games:



21.3 PPG

8.0 RPG

9.7 APG

53.2 FG%

8-16 3P



He is +29 in that span. Russell Westbrook last 3 games:21.3 PPG8.0 RPG9.7 APG53.2 FG%8-16 3PHe is +29 in that span. https://t.co/c3Q0NKCscA

Winning two of those three games - both against teams above .500 - the Lakers have enjoyed the recent form of their blockbuster acquisition from the 2021 offseason.

Westbrook has seemed more confident as well. Finding his shot from beyond the arc, the 33-year old has notched an average of 53% shooting from the field in the last three games.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob RUSSELL WESTBROOK AT THE DEATH RUSSELL WESTBROOK AT THE DEATH https://t.co/zI4Eycbi1t

While there is little that can be said for Westbrook's consistency, the Purple and Gold will need every advantage they can get as they battle to stay in Play-In contention.

With only 10 games left in the regular-season and only one game ahead of the tenth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, the LA Lakers will need to create some distance to ensure a Play-In position.

With six of their next 10 games on the road and five of those being against teams over .500, the Lakers will have an extremely difficult road ahead.

