"Nothing bothers him": Anthony Edwards highlights what makes Nuggets' Nikola Jokic special

In an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Anthony Edwards explained what he thinks sets Nikola Jokic apart. Jokic's Denver Nuggets are currently trailing 2-0 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs.

The Game 2 victory, in particular, came in the absence of Rudy Gobert and gave the Timberwolves a chance to steamroll the defending champions. Regardless, Jokic, who has not been at his best in the two games, received special praise from the 22-year-old superstar.

Edwards was asked what he thought made the Serbian such a special player.

“I think the main thing about Jokic is just nothing bothers him or at least he don't show it," Edwards said. "I think it's hard to like figure him out and I know he comes to play every night so if I don't come to play we got a chance to lose that game.”

Fans will understand exactly what Edwards means. Never seemingly bothered on or off the court, Jokic has already established himself as one of the best players of his generation, and there is plenty more to come from the three-time MVP.

Anthony Edwards believes Nikola Jokic is the face of the NBA

Anthony Edwards’ postseason performances thus far have earned him some outstanding praise. This included comparisons with Michael Jordan, which he again refuted in the interview with Malika Andrews. Instead, Edwards claimed that he was focused on being the best version of himself and wanted people to see him as the ‘first Anthony Edwards.’

That also translated to him refuting the notion that he has already become the face of the NBA. Edwards believes that Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander are closer to that tag.

“I feel like Jokic, just like right now he's the face but like him, Luka and Tatum maybe, then Shai and you know and then myself come in a little bit but those guys,” Edwards said.

The narrative, according to Edwards, might eventually change in his favor as he continues to take the NBA by storm.

“Not really. Not yet. I don't think it's time yet but eventually,” Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards has been the best player in the series thus far, scoring 70 points with an overall efficiency of 28-46 from the field in the two games.